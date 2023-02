Development program is already entering prototyping phase this year. The first prototype construction is expected to be completed this year in 2023. I will try to update when the prototype is ready and being tested.



The train uses hybrid system (diesel and battery). The hybrid system is used because Sulawesi Island electricity infrastructure is not yet ready to support electricity-based train system.



Propulsion system will be Diesel engine-Battery. Generating electricity using diesel engine and stored in battery system.



Maximum speed is 220 km per hour.