Indonesia has sent 200 oxygen concentrator to India

I don't think Jamahir is from Kerala
Why you dont think Jamahir come from Kerala ? He was once admit he comes from there......I don't think Jamahir is from Kerala
The situation is bad, we are in a lockdown and it's raining like hell. Most cities are in a lockdown with Red alert for flood warning. Caseload slightly reduced but it's still above 30k (consistently decreasing since the lockdown)
Thanks Indonesia for the oxygen concentrators. Very much needed here.
No, I live in the Deccan region and it is not often for the English newspapers here to mention the situation in Kerala.
I don't know specific data about young people contracting COVID more than others but the Black Fungus Disease is affecting many in India lately after those people have recovered from COVID.Is the new strain really danger ? I mean are many young people forced to be treated in hospital due to this new strain ?