Indonesia has sent 200 oxygen concentrator to India

Indos said: Why you dont think Jamahir come from Kerala ? He was once admit he comes from there...... Click to expand...

Indos said: Is the new strain really danger ? I mean are many young people forced to be treated in hospital due to this new strain ? Click to expand...

Thanks Indonesia for the oxygen concentrators. Very much needed here.And what was she saying about first PM Jawaharlal Nehru ? About NAM ?No, I live in the Deccan region and it is not often for the English newspapers here to mention the situation in Kerala.BTW when did I say that I live in Kerala ?I don't know specific data about young people contracting COVID more than others but the Black Fungus Disease is affecting many in India lately after those people have recovered from COVID.