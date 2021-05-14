What's new

Indonesia has sent 200 oxygen concentrator to India

Indos said:

@jamahir bro what is the situation in Kerala.......
I don't think Jamahir is from Kerala :D

The situation is bad, we are in a lockdown and it's raining like hell. Most cities are in a lockdown with Red alert for flood warning. Caseload slightly reduced but it's still above 30k (consistently decreasing since the lockdown)
 
Chhatrapati said:
I don't think Jamahir is from Kerala :D

The situation is bad, we are in a lockdown and it's raining like hell. Most cities are in a lockdown with Red alert for flood warning. Caseload slightly reduced but it's still above 30k (consistently decreasing since the lockdown)
Why you dont think Jamahir come from Kerala ? He was once admit he comes from there......

Is the new strain really danger ? I mean are many young people forced to be treated in hospital due to this new strain ?
 
Indos said:
Thanks Indonesia for the oxygen concentrators. Very much needed here.

And what was she saying about first PM Jawaharlal Nehru ? About NAM ?

Indos said:
Why you dont think Jamahir come from Kerala ? He was once admit he comes from there......
No, I live in the Deccan region and it is not often for the English newspapers here to mention the situation in Kerala. :)

BTW when did I say that I live in Kerala ?

Indos said:
Is the new strain really danger ? I mean are many young people forced to be treated in hospital due to this new strain ?
I don't know specific data about young people contracting COVID more than others but the Black Fungus Disease is affecting many in India lately after those people have recovered from COVID.
 
