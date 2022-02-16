Indonesia has launched its own English News TV targeting South East Asia and International Audience

SEA TodayFrom Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia
SEA Today (abbreviation from Southeast Asia Today) is an Indonesian news television channel targeting Southeast Asian and international audience.[1] Owned by PT Metra Digital Media (MD Media), a subsidiary of the state-owned telecommunication company Telkom Indonesia, the channel was launched on October 28, 2020 in conjunction with Youth Pledge Day.[4]
SEA Today currently airs through IndiHome's IPTV service UseeTV.
No wonder they put Indonesian Air Force Aerobatic team as the tumbnail of the video, but the anchors for Singaporean event are Singaporeans.