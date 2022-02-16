What's new

Indonesia has launched its own English News TV targeting South East Asia and International Audience

SEA Today​

From Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia

SEA Today (abbreviation from Southeast Asia Today) is an Indonesian news television channel targeting Southeast Asian and international audience.[1] Owned by PT Metra Digital Media (MD Media), a subsidiary of the state-owned telecommunication company Telkom Indonesia, the channel was launched on October 28, 2020 in conjunction with Youth Pledge Day.[4]

SEA Today currently airs through IndiHome's IPTV service UseeTV.

SEA Today - Wikipedia

SEA Today - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org

No wonder they put Indonesian Air Force Aerobatic team as the tumbnail of the video, but the anchors for Singaporean event are Singaporeans.

 
