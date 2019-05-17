What's new

Indonesia has a $412 billion plan to rebuild the country

Indonesia has a $412 billion plan to rebuild the country
  • Harry Suhartono and Karlis Salna
    Bloomberg
Jakarta / Thu, May 16, 2019 / 12:50 pm
President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo (center), accompanied by a number of officials, looks into a map when visiting Gunung Mas Regency in Central Kalimantan Tengah, one of a location nominated as a new capital city on May 8. (Antara/Akbar Nugroho Gumay )
Indonesia is drafting ambitious plans for more than $400 billion in building projects, from constructing 25 airports to new power plants, as the government seeks to stoke growth in Southeast Asia’s largest economy, according to the country’s planning minister.

The sweeping proposal calls for a record Rp 5,957 trillion ($412 billion) in investments from 2020 to 2024, Minister Bambang Brodjonegoro said in an interview this week. As much as 40 percent of the total will be funded directly by the government, 25 percent through state-owned enterprises and the rest through the private sector, he said. About 60 percent of the spending will go toward transportation-related infrastructure, according to a draft of the plan seen by Bloomberg and verified by the ministry.

Such spending would build on President Joko Widodo’s strategy of using infrastructure as a key plank to boost economic growth and spread wealth beyond the main island-powerhouse of Java, where the capital is located. Building critical ports and facilities are particularly complicated and costly in Indonesia because the country is dispersed across 17,000 islands through an area spanning the distance between New York and London.

“The only way for Indonesia to have higher economic growth is connectivity,” Brodjonegoro said in Jakarta. “We are planning to establish the equivalent of a highway for the skies by building airstrips or smaller airports for connectivity” in remote areas such as the Papua region, he said.

Despite the potential benefits, massive projects have been challenging for the government to finance in recent years, partly due to low tax compliance in Indonesia and weak commodity prices that have strained the state budget. Several projects have been shelved or delayed, even as bodies including the World Bank have warned of a massive infrastructure gap limiting economic growth.

Indonesia has been expanding at about 5 percent a year. While the government is aiming for growth of 5.3% to 5.6% next year, that’s still short of the 7 percent Jokowi had targeted before his first term began.

The president is expected to be confirmed for a second term when official results of the April 17 election are announced next week. The ministry is preparing final documents on the investment plan to present to the president for approval, a ministry spokesman said.

The proposed investments exceed the $350 billion infrastructure drive -- then the largest in the nation’s history -- set during Jokowi’s first term. The new spending plan is equivalent to about 5.7 percent of gross domestic product from 2020 to 2024, during which the government has targeted economic growth of 5.4 percent to 6 percent, according to the draft of the proposal. The government is open to the possibility of financing some projects through debt, Brodjonegoro said.

According to the draft plan, about 17 percent of the infrastructure spending will go toward energy, followed by 10 percent for irrigation.

The proposal also calls for the upgrade of as many as 165 existing airports and the development of water-based facilities for seaplanes to access remote islands in the world’s largest archipelago, Brodjonegoro said.

Tourist drive

Better infrastructure would also complement the government’s efforts to attract more tourists to help narrow the current-account deficit, which widened to a four-year high in 2018 and pressured the nation’s currency, bond and stock markets.

Separately, the minister said the government will push for certification of the domestically developed N219 propeller plane to support the expanding air-travel and tourism industries in the nation of more than 260 million people. The head of state-owned PT Dirgantara Indonesia, the maker of the aircraft, said May 13 that he expects local regulators to approve the plane this year.


https://www.thejakartapost.com/news...-412-billion-plan-to-rebuild-the-country.html
 
Indonesia's biggest challenge to connectivity is geography. It's a nation made up of a series of islands, which has led the central government to have very weak control over all of Indonesia. If it can solve it's geographic challenges, it'll find that it's economy will grow exponentially. Building a series of ports and roads is fine, and does need to be done, which will help, but perhaps Indonesia should also start focusing on instilling a sense of national pride any unity, so as to increase the central government's authority and control over the various islands that make up indonesia's body.

Infrastructures building is key for development
Eeeeehhhh, honestly, that's debatable. If you're talking about physical infrastructure, such as roads, buildings, government agencies...etc, than I'd argue that they'd be better of increasing education and r&d spending. Better roads and physical infrastructure will inevitably come with time, but a smarter population is far more valuable for economic development than anything else.
 
Indonesia's biggest challenge to connectivity is geography. It's a nation made up of a series of islands, which has led the central government to have very weak control over all of Indonesia. If it can solve it's geographic challenges, it'll find that it's economy will grow exponentially.
Not a weak control, in reality Indonesian government got a tight control over the Islands archipelago even the anti corruption agency can nab and produce evidence for corrupt suspects in the most remote areas, along with great firm in law and order (except in the most challenging area in mountains central Papua like Nduga where security still being an issue) . The greatest challenge is to deliver commodities and other services (like healthcare, electricity, fuels) toward remotes areas in manageable prices and in time.

Indonesia's biggest challenge to connectivity is geography. It's a nation made up of a series of islands, which has led the central government to have very weak control over all of Indonesia. If it can solve it's geographic challenges, it'll find that it's economy will grow exponentially.


Eeeeehhhh, honestly, that's debatable. If you're talking about physical infrastructure, such as roads, buildings, government agencies...etc, than I'd argue that they'd be better of increasing education and r&d spending. Better roads and physical infrastructure will inevitably come with time, but a smarter population is far more valuable for economic development than anything else.
Well we invest great time to improve our HDI especially in healthcare (by introducing Nation wide Health care insurance) and education (minimum 20 percentage of state budget by National Law)
 
Not a weak control, in reality Indonesian government got a tight control over the Islands archipelago even the anti corruption agency can nab and produce evidence for corrupt suspects in the most remote areas, along with great firm in law and order (except in the most challenging area in mountains central Papua like Nduga where security still being an issue) . The greatest challenge is to deliver commodities and other services (like healthcare, electricity, fuels) toward remotes areas in manageable prices and in time.
Control isn't just about enforcing the law, it's about having the ability to provide government services to the people.

As you rightly pointed out, delivering vital service is essential, but I'd go one step further and say that it is the only way the central government can have proper authority over all o indonesia.

Well we invest great time to improve our HDI especially in healthcare (by introducing Nation wide Health care insurance) and education (minimum 20 percentage of state budget by National Law)
admittedly, I'm still a novice, when it comes to indonesia's geopolitics, so I apologize for getting things wrong.

May I ask, how has the education budget actually faired? Has it actually resulted in good quality education, or just the basics that everyone should know? I ask, because having a large budget doesn't really mean good quality will be provided.
 
Control isn't just about enforcing the law, it's about having the ability to provide government services to the people.

As you rightly pointed out, delivering vital service is essential, but I'd go one step further and say that it is the only way the central government can have proper authority over all o indonesia.


admittedly, I'm still a novice, when it comes to indonesia's geopolitics, so I apologize for getting things wrong.

May I ask, how has the education budget actually faired? Has it actually resulted in good quality education, or just the basics that everyone should know? I ask, because having a large budget doesn't really mean good quality will be provided.
The results is will not shown in great effect in short period as this law is under effect just less than decade ago. But the results is starting to show in several criteria like more citations and publication scientific output, more engineers, doctor output per capita compared to other countries in the region bar Singapore and Malaysia only, high literacy percentage and completion of primer and middle high tier education students output compared to years before. Not to mention we starting to have more university joining elites in Asian region and got more patents output in recent years.

But I will not only mentioned glossy story, as it will be not good for introspection for our shortfall and hinder us toward better results in future , in short our education standard is fall short compared other in the region especially Malaysia and Singapore, PISA ranking put us as fall bellow iliterate standard , tertiary enrollments still fallshort compared to even Vietnam and Thailand . Even public spending in education remain stubbornly low


The parameter is can be accessed in public situs like this and data released by the government can be accessed by many organization and can be verified independently

https://wenr.wes.org/2019/03/education-in-indonesia-2
 
Semarang-Demak Toll Road Project Begins Soon
Translator:
Ririe Ranggasari
Editor:
Petir Garda Bhwana
11 June 2019 11:30 WIB

Toll Road project will begin physical construction this year. The contractor for the Rp15.3-trillion project had been decided through an auction some time ago.

"We are now disseminating the project's location. We must not ignore the people, and the people must not insist on their own demands—we have to establish communication," Central Java secretary Tengah Sri Puryono said in Semarang, Monday, June 10.

Sri Puyono said that the 27-kilometer toll road will be integrated with a sea dike at the northern beach of Semarang City, all the way until the Sayung River at Demak Regency.

Sri added that physical construction has not started yet because there are revisions regarding the project's location. The toll road project intersects with the area's zoning plans—thus an agreement with the people is required.

Residents of Sayung district in Demak Regency would be affected by the plan.

"We are communicating the land acquisition plan," Sri Puryono said.

The Semarang-Demak Toll Road is expected to increase accessibility and road network in the northern parts of Java. Sometime ago, Public Works and Public Housing Minister Basuki Hadimuljono said that the first toll project to be done would be the Solo–Yogyakarta route in Central Java.

BISNIS
 
More roads, more dams, more power plants for Indonesia

Jokowi set to continue infrastructure push to drive economy in his second term as president.

The Trans-Java and Trans-Sumatra highways are expected to be completed during the second term of President Joko Widodo, shortening travelling times and opening up new job opportunities on Indonesia's two main islands.

Officials say that the roads are part of the President's buffet of upcoming projects, and just like in his first term, the President will firmly focus on infrastructure works, including more new seaports, airports, dams and power plants to keep the economy humming over the next five years.

The 1,150km Trans-Java toll highway will link Merak in the westernmost part of Java to Probolinggo and Banyuwangi in East Java by next year, said Public Works and Public Housing Minister Basuki Hadimuljono. A typical trip from Merak to Banyuwangi today takes some 20 hours, but it would be cut to around 15 hours with the highway. Around 964km of the Trans-Java highway has been completed as of April, helping Indonesians make smoother journeys as they returned to their hometowns for Hari Raya last week.

With more than half of Indonesia's 260 million people living on Java island, the highway could create opportunities for many rural communities with an expected rise in land values, and encourage the business-minded to open roadside stalls, car repair shops and motels.

In neighbouring Sumatra, the island's first highway linking northern Aceh province and Lampung in the south will be 2,000km long. Some 300km of the Trans-Sumatra highway is ready.

Once completed, a typical trip between the Aceh capital of Banda Aceh and Bakauheni, a beach town in Lampung, will take less than a day, shaving off many hours from the time taken using normal roads.

"The President has given us a target to finish (the Trans-Sumatra toll roads) by 2024," Mr Basuki told The Sunday Times.

In his first five-year term from 2014, Mr Joko, a former furniture exporter, developed 3,432km of roads, 947km of toll roads, 10 new airports and 19 new seaports in South-east Asia's largest economy, according to data from the Office of the Presidential Staff.

Some 4,700 trillion rupiah (S$450 billion) was sunk into these projects, which included the country's first MRT line in Jakarta, and the first LRT line in Palembang, the capital of South Sumatra province.

National development agency chief Bambang Brodjonegoro said in a recent interview with Bloomberg that there is a list of proposed projects worth 5,957 trillion rupiah for the 2020 to 2024 period, to be approved by the President, who will be sworn in for a second term this October.

Mr Basuki said other new toll roads will also be built to support emerging economic centres, such as one from Balikpapan to Bontang towns in East Kalimantan province.

Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi said the high-speed rail line linking Jakarta to neighbouring Bandung is expected to be completed in 2021. "The Jakarta-Bandung railway project is under way. Land acquisition is carried out little by little," he said. The rail line will cut travel time to 40 minutes, from around three hours by road at present. Another rail line project, which seeks to link the capital and Indonesia's second-biggest city of Surabaya, is expected to kick off next year, Mr Budi said.

"The priority is to maximise projects that can drive the regional economy. The question is whether new economic centres or industrial hubs emerge after the infrastructure is set up," said Dr Muhammad Faisal, executive director of Centre of Reform on Economics Indonesia.

"For instance, can toll roads across Surabaya foster industrial estates and tourism in regencies passed by maotorists?"

https://www.straitstimes.com/asia/se-asia/more-roads-more-dams-more-power-plants-for-indonesia

 
More roads, more dams, more power plants for Indonesia

Jokowi set to continue infrastructure push to drive economy in his second term as president.

The Trans-Java and Trans-Sumatra highways are expected to be completed during the second term of President Joko Widodo, shortening travelling times and opening up new job opportunities on Indonesia's two main islands.

Officials say that the roads are part of the President's buffet of upcoming projects, and just like in his first term, the President will firmly focus on infrastructure works, including more new seaports, airports, dams and power plants to keep the economy humming over the next five years.

The 1,150km Trans-Java toll highway will link Merak in the westernmost part of Java to Probolinggo and Banyuwangi in East Java by next year, said Public Works and Public Housing Minister Basuki Hadimuljono. A typical trip from Merak to Banyuwangi today takes some 20 hours, but it would be cut to around 15 hours with the highway. Around 964km of the Trans-Java highway has been completed as of April, helping Indonesians make smoother journeys as they returned to their hometowns for Hari Raya last week.

With more than half of Indonesia's 260 million people living on Java island, the highway could create opportunities for many rural communities with an expected rise in land values, and encourage the business-minded to open roadside stalls, car repair shops and motels.

In neighbouring Sumatra, the island's first highway linking northern Aceh province and Lampung in the south will be 2,000km long. Some 300km of the Trans-Sumatra highway is ready.

Once completed, a typical trip between the Aceh capital of Banda Aceh and Bakauheni, a beach town in Lampung, will take less than a day, shaving off many hours from the time taken using normal roads.

"The President has given us a target to finish (the Trans-Sumatra toll roads) by 2024," Mr Basuki told The Sunday Times.

In his first five-year term from 2014, Mr Joko, a former furniture exporter, developed 3,432km of roads, 947km of toll roads, 10 new airports and 19 new seaports in South-east Asia's largest economy, according to data from the Office of the Presidential Staff.

Some 4,700 trillion rupiah (S$450 billion) was sunk into these projects, which included the country's first MRT line in Jakarta, and the first LRT line in Palembang, the capital of South Sumatra province.

National development agency chief Bambang Brodjonegoro said in a recent interview with Bloomberg that there is a list of proposed projects worth 5,957 trillion rupiah for the 2020 to 2024 period, to be approved by the President, who will be sworn in for a second term this October.

Mr Basuki said other new toll roads will also be built to support emerging economic centres, such as one from Balikpapan to Bontang towns in East Kalimantan province.

Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi said the high-speed rail line linking Jakarta to neighbouring Bandung is expected to be completed in 2021. "The Jakarta-Bandung railway project is under way. Land acquisition is carried out little by little," he said. The rail line will cut travel time to 40 minutes, from around three hours by road at present. Another rail line project, which seeks to link the capital and Indonesia's second-biggest city of Surabaya, is expected to kick off next year, Mr Budi said.

"The priority is to maximise projects that can drive the regional economy. The question is whether new economic centres or industrial hubs emerge after the infrastructure is set up," said Dr Muhammad Faisal, executive director of Centre of Reform on Economics Indonesia.

"For instance, can toll roads across Surabaya foster industrial estates and tourism in regencies passed by maotorists?"

https://www.straitstimes.com/asia/se-asia/more-roads-more-dams-more-power-plants-for-indonesia

More infrastructure more business oportunity, just delivered the results on time

https://www.cnbcindonesia.com/news/...-jk-menjajal-yogyakarta-international-airport
 
The fact that Indonesia will be the first SE Asian country that has high speed rail shows that the ID government has great focus on building modern infrastructure. The HSR once completed should be able to showcase what modern transport can do to the economical activities. It also provides a very positive image of Indonesia to the investors/tourists that will lead to more FDI and tourism income.
 
The fact that Indonesia will be the first SE Asian country that has high speed rail shows that the ID government has great focus on building modern infrastructure. The HSR once completed should be able to showcase what modern transport can do to the economical activities. It also provides a very positive image of Indonesia to the investors/tourists that will lead to more FDI and tourism income.
Indonesia's infrastructure booms would benefit countries in the region as well, especially China and Japan that have the capital and technological excess which needs to be channeled overseas. The closest country except that could actually afford those excess without putting too much burden on the economy happens to be Indonesia as despite 400+ billions USD sunk into the infra development, Indonesia's debt ratio is still lower than even Vietnam.

https://www.scmp.com/week-asia/opin...a-could-be-beijings-best-belt-and-road-friend
 
Indonesia is a country of rich culture and gorgeous heritage. It is fully capable of taking the steps in right direction towards the prosperity. Indonesia , in spite of being a Muslim majority country, is a progressive and forward looking. It should take care to not allow Islamic fundamentalism to take over the country. I foresee a bright future of Indonesia provided it takes some precautionary measures like BD.
 
