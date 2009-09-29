Indonesia gives up on Russian aircraft purchase, instead turning to US and French options

We still dont know about Rafale and F 15 EX since our Finance Minister only approve 1.1 billion USD for 2020-2024 period intended for MRCA acquisition. It should be at least 1 squadron (12-16 planes) to fill previous F5 squadron in Madiun, Iswahyudi.



In Indonesia, planning Minister and Finance Minister are crucial for big tickets acquisition, they want the acquisition to be economically efficient. I still have high hope in the end we will order F 16 V instead ( whether new, refurbished and upgraded second hand F16, or combination of refurbished and new F 16 V ).