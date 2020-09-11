U.S. Relations With Indonesia - United States Department of State More information about Indonesia is available on the Indonesia country page and from other Department of State publications and other sources listed at the end of this fact sheet. U.S.-INDONESIA RELATIONS Indonesia is a vital partner in the Indo-Pacific Region and U.S.-Indonesia relations have...

This thread will be focused on Indonesia geopolitics strategy, but before putting the current geopolitics strategy of Indonesia, lets see what is the current geopolitical weight of Indonesia according to real global players like USA and China :--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Indonesia is a vital partner in the Indo-Pacific Region and U.S.-Indonesia relations have taken on increasing importance. Indonesia is the world’s third largest democracy, largest Muslim-majority country, the seventh-largest economy by purchasing power, and a leader in ASEAN. It possesses the world’s greatest marine biodiversity and its second greatest terrestrial biodiversity. Indonesia also borders the South China Sea, which has the world’s busiest sea lanes — over $5 trillion in cargo and as much as 50 percent of the world’s oil tankers pass through the South China Sea every year.---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------(Personal view from China professor quoted on Globaltimes, China gov mouthpiece)The current world structure was basically built with the US as its center. I suppose, in the future world, there might not be any country that can build the world with itself as the core. The world won't be polarized but multipolar: China is growing; Russia remains a strong power; Germany and India are rising; and regional big powers like Indonesia are also getting a bigger role on the international stage.