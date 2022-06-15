Indonesia General Election (President and Parliament) 2024 news and update

Today the 2024 Indonesia General Election process has been started. The first stage of General Election is the registration of the candidates and political parties. For President candidate, only those that are supported by 20 % seats in parliament that can pass the registration requirement.
So far there are two political power that can have President candidate, first is PDI-P and coalition of United Indonesia (Golkar, PPP, PAN).
So far there are two political power that can have President candidate, first is PDI-P and coalition of United Indonesia (Golkar, PPP, PAN).