Indonesia General Election (President and Parliament) 2024 news and update

Today the 2024 Indonesia General Election process has been started. The first stage of General Election is the registration of the candidates and political parties. For President candidate, only those that are supported by 20 % seats in parliament that can pass the registration requirement.

So far there are two political power that can have President candidate, first is PDI-P and coalition of United Indonesia (Golkar, PPP, PAN).

 
Latest survey from one of credible survey companies

The following is the electability of presidential candidates with closed simulation in May 2022:
- Ganjar Pranowo 30.3%
- Prabowo Subianto 27.3%
- Anies Baswedan 22.6%
TT/TJ 19.9%

Based on the electability results, it was recorded that Ganjar Pranowo received the most support at 30.3 percent, followed by Prabowo with 27.3 percent, and Anies with 22.6 percent.

news.detik.com

Survei SMRC: Tren Elektabilitas Ganjar Menanjak, Prabowo dan Anies Turun

Lembaga SMRC merilis survei elektabilitas capres 2024. Hasilnya, elektabilitas Gubernur Jawa Tengah Ganjar Pranowo meningkat sejak tahun lalu.
news.detik.com news.detik.com
 
Ganjar Pranowo and familiy. He is currently Central Java Governor.

1655262861310.png

1655262885966.png


During debate for Central Java Governor Election 2018

 
Most likely Vice President ( based on President candidate survey ) is

1. Ridwan Kamil
2. Sandiaga Salahudin Uno
3. Erick Tohir
4. Puan Maharani (back by PDI-P party- 20 % votes in parliament)-Soekarno family
 
National Demokrat (NASDEM) party will announce their President Candidates in their yearly national meeting. Metro TV invite Burhanudin Muhtadi which is a very respected political analyst in Indonesia (he also has survey and political consultant company that he manages/INDIKATOR).

 
Nasdem President Candidate :

1. Anies Rasyid Baswedan (Jakarta Governor)

1655477124617.png


2. Andika Muhammad Perkasa (Armed Force Commander)

1655476823858.png


3. Ganjar Pranowo ( Central Java Governor)

1655477246314.png
 
