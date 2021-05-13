Indonesia found Sinovac protected 100 per cent of 25,374 health workers from death, 96 per cent from hospitalisation and 94 per cent from infection

Coronavirus: Sinovac shot causes ‘drastic drop’ in Indonesian deaths, infections Indonesia tracked 25,374 health workers in Jakarta for 28 days after their second dose and found that Sinovac protected 100 per cent of them from death and 94 per cent from infection.

Much higher than 50% protection claimed by Brazil. (And these are high risk people)**********Sinovac Biotech Ltd’s vaccine is wiping out Covid-19 among health workers in Indonesia, an encouraging sign for the dozens of developing countries reliant on the controversial Chinese shot, which performed far worse than Western vaccines in clinical trials.Indonesia tracked 25,374 health workers in capital city Jakarta for 28 days after they received their second dose and found that the vaccine protected 100 per cent of them from death and 96 per cent from hospitalisation as soon as seven days after, said Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin in an interview on Tuesday. The workers were tracked until late February.