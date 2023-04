Indonesia: first COMAC ARJ21 delivered outside China begins its commercial flights​

Por AGUSTÍN MIGUENS 19/04/2023, developed by. In doing so, it became the first operator of the type outside the Asian giant.The inaugural service was completed four months after TransNusa took delivery of the aircraft , registered PK-TJA. Yesterday, it operated flight 8B 5112.The company, part-owned by, a subsidiary of, celebrated the start of flights of itsafter meeting the requirements set by theto obtain operational clearance., with an option to purchase a further thirty. The first aircraft introduced has an interior configuration of 95 seats, all of them in a single class.. It is equipped with aand. It performs well in high temperature and crosswind conditions, making it suitable for Indonesia’s climate and geography.According to, it has a range of up to 3.700 kilometres, depending on operating conditions.“We believe that ARJ21 aircraft can well match the rapidly developing aviation market in Indonesia and Southeast Asia, and provide passengers with high-quality air travel options”, said. Today, the Indonesian market is one of the fastest growing in the world.Following problems with theturboprop,. Seven years later,. While the original plan was to complete the commercial introduction of the model in 2005, the programme was delayed due to various design and production problems.The first prototype was introduced in 2007 and the maiden flight was completed on 28 November 2008.. However, the Chinese manufacturer has continuously stressed that this is a new product with domestically produced technology.On 30 December 2014, and after completing a programme of more than 5.000 flight hours, thereceived its type certificate from thetook delivery of the first airplane in November the following year and only in June 2016 the first commercial flight was completed.. Since then,at its Shanghai facility. While the type is part of the fleets of several Chinese operators,