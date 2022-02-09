What's new

Indonesia finally make Rafale contract effective

1644381274829.png


France Defence Minister will visit Jakarta within this week, waiting for confirmation soon.

As I have stated many times, the acquisition of MRCA cannot exceed 1.1 billion USD as it is the figure given by our Planning Minister and Finance Minister. The order is just for 6 planes and will use foreign loan to finance it.

The planes most probably arrives in the next administration period ( 2025-2029)
 
Last edited:
The Dassault Aviation Rafale lands in Indonesia​

Michael Cabirol
08 Feb 2022, 17:15

Indonesia bought six Rafale. Waiting for better. Florence Parly's visit on Wednesday and Thursday could be an opportunity to complete the future Rafale fleet of the Indonesian Air Force.


1644383404190.png

www.latribune.fr

Le Rafale de Dassault Aviation atterrit en Indonésie

L'Indonésie a acheté six Rafale. En attendant mieux. La visite mercredi et jeudi de Florence Parly pourrait être l'occasion de compléter la future flotte de Rafale de l'armée de l'air indonésienne.
www.latribune.fr www.latribune.fr

I dont expect other order than just 6 planes just like this writer wish. That is the total amount for 2020-2024 period, if any next order come out then it will be very likely happen in new administration, but I would say there would not be likely any repeat order before the all planes arrive and at that time KF 21/IFX inshaAllah has completed its development phase.

Pressure for the new administration to buy KF 21 will be greater at that period, not to mention our law that forbid buying defense equipment that can be produced in the country.
 
The 6 Rafale planes are intended to fill fighter planes for our previous F 5 squadron. Those around 12 F 5 planes have all been grounded and currently the attack squadron has 3 SU 30 coming from other squadron in order to keep the squadron maintain their flying skills for fighters.

The TOT for Rafale deal will likely for the maintenance of the engine, last year Dassault came to PT Nusantara Turbin dan Propulsi (NTP) to visit engine MRO facility there

PT NTP is a subsidiary company of Indonesian Aerospace. Last year it also has taken the approval from Defense Ministry to treat our military planes engine. At the mean time, all maintenance of engine is conducted by Indonesian Air Force engineering division, that can do maintenance for F 16 and Su 27/30 engine. But I believe PT NTP is the one that is seek to do overhaul of the engine, Lockheed Martin representative has also visited the company last year.

Other Indonesian state owned company that can do plane engine MRO is PT GMF Aero Asia.

PT NTP get military certificate by Defense Ministry last year

1644389952613.png


Rafale team from France visited PT NTP last year

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1371758327345127425
 
Contrary to many media have stated, particularly France media, Indonesia Rafale 2021 contract is still in LOI stage. French Minister coming to Indonesia, I believe, is to sign real contract which is intended for just 6 planes. Previous LOI is for 36 planes where both of our planning minister and finance minister dont support.

Our Planning Minister only approved for 1.6 billion USD for MRCA program for 2020-2024 period, later Finance Minister slashed it further into 1.1 billion USD. This MRCA program is for entire Jokowi administration second period. I have said this many times since last year.
 
Foinikas said:
So they finally decided it? Well done! Welcome to the Rafale family @Indos

Soon the Indians will start making videos on youtube saying you want to buy Brahmos :P
Click to expand...

Thank You

Now we have F 16 block 52, Su 30/27, and soon Rafale F3. This will be interesting to make many practice simulation between those fighters.

For Rafale, I hope that nuclear capable sofware can be activated by Indonesian Air Force, in case we can buy some nuclear warhead from Pakistan later in the future if any extraordinary happen @Sainthood 101 :smokin:

Together with our 2 Airbus with air refulling system to make us capable launching long range attack :dirol:

 
This is an old photo when the three planes visited Indonesia, I think it is around 2017 when we want to decide to buy SU 35 or others (later SU 35 win, but CATSAA make the contract never been activated).

Now in the beginning of 2022 this old photo has very close to become a reality, 2 A400 M planes has just been bought late last year with option to buy 4 more, and now 6 Rafales order contract will likely be signed Tomorrow.


1644409773398.png
 

