Indonesia finally make Rafale contract effective

The 6 Rafale planes are intended to fill fighter planes for our previous F 5 squadron. Those around 12 F 5 planes have all been grounded and currently the attack squadron has 3 SU 30 coming from other squadron in order to keep the squadron maintain their flying skills for fighters.The TOT for Rafale deal will likely for the maintenance of the engine, last year Dassault came to PT Nusantara Turbin dan Propulsi (NTP) to visit engine MRO facility therePT NTP is a subsidiary company of Indonesian Aerospace. Last year it also has taken the approval from Defense Ministry to treat our military planes engine. At the mean time, all maintenance of engine is conducted by Indonesian Air Force engineering division, that can do maintenance for F 16 and Su 27/30 engine. But I believe PT NTP is the one that is seek to do overhaul of the engine, Lockheed Martin representative has also visited the company last year.Other Indonesian state owned company that can do plane engine MRO is PT GMF Aero Asia.PT NTP get military certificate by Defense Ministry last yearRafale team from France visited PT NTP last year