Indonesia Electronic Industry

1. Trajectory of Indonesia’s Electronics Industry

The trajectory of Indonesia’s electronics industry can be traced back to the 1950s with the founding of PT Transistor Radio Manufacturing Company (now known as PT National Panasonic Gobel Indonesia), the first domestic producer of transistor radios.

The early 1960s became a new beginning for the country’s electronics industry with the first production of black-and-white televisions. At that time, most electronic products in Indonesia were imported.

In the early 1970s Indonesia began the import substitution agenda, applying tariff and non-tariff barriers to restrict the imports of radios and televisions as finished goods. Rather than operating on their own, foreign electronics companies were encouraged to invest in the country through joint ventures and technical cooperation with domestic firms to supply domestic demand.

History of Panasonic Gobel Indonesia

1954
With the spirit of nationalism to produce communication tools for the Indonesian people, in 1954 Drs. Haji Thayeb Mohamad Gobel founded PT Transistor Radio Manufacturing in Cawang, Jakarta which was the pioneer of the first Radio Transistor Factory in Indonesia with the brand "Tjawang".

1957
Drs. H. Thayeb Moh. Gobel received a Colombo Plan scholarship where he continued his studies in Japan and met with Mr. Gobel. Konosuke Matsushita, founder of Masushita Electric Industrial Co.Ltd.

1960
The signing of the Technical Cooperation Agreement between PT Transistor Radio Manufacturing and Matsushita Electric Industrial Co. Ltd., (Japan).

1962
Based on the cooperation agreement, PT Transistor Radio Manufacturing produces the first colorless television so that Indonesians can watch the Asian Games (Jakarta)

The first product was given to the First Lady of Indonesia, Mrs. Fatmawati Soekarno.

1970
Inauguration of PT Panasonic Manufacturing Indonesia (PT National Gobel)

1974
Inauguration of PT Met Gobel, a local factory that supports trading activities and imported products from Matsushita to Indonesia that are not produced by PT National Gobel. PT Met Gobel imports both electronic products for consumer needs and electronic products for work needs, such as broadcasting equipment and capital equipment for factories.

The following export product groups represent the highest dollar value in Indonesian global shipments during 2020. Also shown is the percentage share each export category represents in terms of overall exports from Indonesia.

  1. Mineral fuels including oil: US$25.6 billion (15.7% of total exports)
  2. Animal/vegetable fats, oils, waxes: $20.7 billion (12.7%)
  3. Iron, steel: $10.8 billion (6.6%)
  4. Electrical machinery, equipment: $9.2 billion (5.7%)
  5. Gems, precious metals: $8.2 billion (5%)
  6. Vehicles: $6.6 billion (4%)
  7. Rubber, rubber articles: $5.6 billion (3.4%)
  8. Machinery including computers: $5.2 billion (3.2%)
  9. Footwear: $4.8 billion (2.9%)
  10. Paper, paper items: $4.2 billion (2.6%)
Indonesia’s top 10 exports totaled 61.9% of Indonesia’s total exports.

