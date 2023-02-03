Indonesia election 2024: who is Anies Baswedan, the ex-Jokowi aide allied with Muslim conservatives?​

The coalition of change is the name of Anies Baswedan coalition.What changes that they need to do if they become ruler ?From my perspective, the changes could be in the more balance approach between infrastructure and technology development. Jokowi administration give huge tendency to infrastructure project for example which is not wrong but I think other areas needs to have more funding for next administration.Like for example, more support on R&D development, more money given to BRIN, more R&D budget inside Defense Ministry Budget. More support on Defense ID. More money should be given to help Jakarta solve its land sinking problem rather than giving full support on Nusantara City development.Project like R80 program can become very sexy to be supported under Anies Baswedan coalition.More support on KF21 programMaybe start Stealth Wingman drone programFor Anti Corruption Campaign, Anies Camp can be more credible as under Susilo Bambang Yudhono administration (one of Anies coalition) Indonesia Anti Corruption Body (KPK) has more freedom and the result during his administration is also spectacular. Previous KPK leaders are also supporting Anies