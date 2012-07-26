/ Register

  • Tuesday, July 10, 2018

Indonesia Economy Forum

Discussion in 'China & Far East' started by Pirupiru, Jul 26, 2012.

  Jul 26, 2012 #1
    Pirupiru

    Pirupiru FULL MEMBER

    Indonesian middle-class households grow richer: Survey
    Publication Date : 23-07-2012
    Esther Samboh
    Indonesian middle-class households grow richer: Survey

    The low income comprises 22.1% with a net income of below US$2,162 per year

    The middle class comprises 60.9% of Indonesians with an annual net income of US$2,162 to US$6,953

    The high income comprises 17% were those who have high income of more than US$6,953

    Household disposable income also rose 12.9 per cent to an average of $ 3,996 throughout 2011.

    More than half of Indonesian households still do not have access to savings and loans at financial institutions, according to the central bank

    The ratio of household total debt to total assets was only at 3.3 per cent last year, down from 3.6 per cent in 2010, indicating that almost all of household assets were funded not by debt, but by people's own incomes, according to BI survey.
     
  Jul 26, 2012 #2
    Icewolf

    Icewolf ELITE MEMBER

    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Good to know that Indonesia's low income is India's high income. India should be replaced with Indonesia in BRIC
     
  Jul 26, 2012 #3
    Pirupiru

    Pirupiru FULL MEMBER

    Investors favour Indonesia over Asian rivals
    Publication Date : 26-07-2012
    [​IMG]
    Investors favour Indonesia over Asian rivals

    Indonesia wont replace India in BRICS: Stanchart economist
    Mumbai, Sun Jul 22 2012
    George Mathew
    Indonesia wont replace India in BRICS: Stanchart economist - Indian Express
     
  Jul 26, 2012 #4
    Pirupiru

    Pirupiru FULL MEMBER

    Indonesian Contractors to invest in Myanmar&#8217;s infrastructures
    July 26, 2012
    [​IMG]
    Indonesian Contractors to invest in Myanmar
     
  Jul 27, 2012 #5
    Pirupiru

    Pirupiru FULL MEMBER

    Indonesia Welcomes the $10 Billion Foxconn Factory
    July 26, 2012
    Indonesia Welcomes the $10 Billion Foxconn Factory

    US Tourists Dominate Visits To Indonesia
    July 27, 2012
    US Tourists Dominate Visits to Indonesia - Bisnis.com

    Indonesia's FDI numbers continue to impress
    Indonesia's FDI numbers continue to impress | Hongkong Business
     
  Jul 28, 2012 #6
    ViXuyen

    ViXuyen FULL MEMBER

    Country:
    Viet Nam
    Location:
    Viet Nam
    Indonesia should overtake South Korea as the 3rd largest economy in the Far Eastern Asia pretty soon.
     
  Jul 31, 2012 #7
    Pirupiru

    Pirupiru FULL MEMBER

    [​IMG]
     
  Jul 31, 2012 #8
    Splurgenxs

    Splurgenxs SENIOR MEMBER

    Country:
    India
    Location:
    India
    Pipiru has singlehandedly , projected a lot of Indonesian Influence on this forum, good going man,keep up the good work.

    [​IMG]
     
  Jul 31, 2012 #9
    Zulkarneyn

    Zulkarneyn BANNED

    Country:
    Turkey
    Location:
    Turkey
    Great input pirupiru. Indonesia is indeed the shining star in East Asia :tup:
     
  Aug 1, 2012 #10
    Pirupiru

    Pirupiru FULL MEMBER

    you don't know how hard it is for me :lol:
     
  Aug 1, 2012 #11
    AViet

    AViet FULL MEMBER

    Country:
    Viet Nam
    Location:
    Korea, Republic Of
    The forum name should be changed into China and East Asia. We are not Far East, but East Asia. This is now time to abandon the Eurocentric name.
     
  Aug 2, 2012 #12
    Sasquatch

    Sasquatch INT'L MOD

    Country:
    China
    Location:
    China
    Major Indonesian Banks Report Solid 1st Half Results


     
  Aug 6, 2012 #13
    Pirupiru

    Pirupiru FULL MEMBER

    Indonesia's economy up 6.4 pct in Q2
    2012-8-6
    Indonesia's economy up 6.4 pct in Q2 - Globaltimes.cn

    Indonesia sets &#8216;realistic&#8217; 6.8% growth goal for 2013
    Mon, August 06 2012
    Indonesia sets
     
  Aug 8, 2012 #14
    Pirupiru

    Pirupiru FULL MEMBER

    Indonesia aims to be one of world's top 10 largest economies
    Indonesia aims to be one of world's top 10 largest economies - Channel NewsAsia
     
  Sep 21, 2012 #15
    Nusantara

    Nusantara FULL MEMBER

    New Recruit

    Country:
    Indonesia
    Location:
    Indonesia
    Indonesia's Economy to Surpass Germany, UK by 2030: McKinsey
    Published: Tuesday, 18 Sep 2012 | 3:32 AM ET
    By: Shivali Nayak
    News Assistant, CNBC Asia-Pacific


    Indonesia's Economy to Surpass Germany, UK by 2030: McKinsey - Asia Business News - CNBC - CNBC
     
