Indonesia Economy Forum

Indonesian middle-class households grow richer: Survey Publication Date : 23-07-2012 Esther Samboh Indonesian middle-class households grow richer: Survey The low income comprises 22.1% with a net income of below US$2,162 per year The middle class comprises 60.9% of Indonesians with an annual net income of US$2,162 to US$6,953 The high income comprises 17% were those who have high income of more than US$6,953 Household disposable income also rose 12.9 per cent to an average of $ 3,996 throughout 2011. More than half of Indonesian households still do not have access to savings and loans at financial institutions, according to the central bank The ratio of household total debt to total assets was only at 3.3 per cent last year, down from 3.6 per cent in 2010, indicating that almost all of household assets were funded not by debt, but by people's own incomes, according to BI survey.