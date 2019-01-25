Indonesia Deports 4 Uyghur Terrorism Suspects to China, Experts Say

2020-10-23A police officer escorts Uyghur prisoners Abdul Basit Tuzer, Altinci Bayram, and Ahmet Mahmud to their trial in Jakarta, March 23, 2015.Four Uyghur Muslims convicted in 2015 of terror-related offenses in Indonesia were deported last month after the Chinese government paid the fines imposed on them, two counter-terrorism experts told BenarNews, an RFA-affiliated online news service, on Friday.When asked where they had been sent, both experts confirmed that the four men were deported to China.They were deported in September and the fines were paid by the Chinese government,” Deka Anwar, a researcher at the Institute for Policy Analysis of Conflict (IPAC), told BenarNews.The four – Ahmet Mahmud, Altinci Bayram, Ahmet Bozoglan ,and Abdul Basit Tuzer – were sentenced to six years in prison and were fined 100 million rupiah (U.S. $6,812) by a Jakarta court after being found guilty of entering the country by using fake passports and for attempting to join the Islamic State-affiliated Eastern Indonesia Mujahideen (MIT) militant group.Muhammad Taufiqurrohman, a senior researcher at the Center for Radicalism and Deradicalization Studies (PAKAR), said that the four men were repatriated to China after immigration officers transported them to a detention center from Nusa Kambangan, an island-prison complex off Java, on Sept. 17.“Immigration officers came to Nusa Kambangan with a letter to pick them up, saying they were to be transferred to an immigration detention center,” Taufiqurrohman told BenarNews. He also confirmed the information that Chinese authorities had paid the Uyghur men’s fines.