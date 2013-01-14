Indonesia Defence Forum

This is a thread to discuss matters that related to the Military of Republic of Indonesia. Everyone is welcome to post news, articles, and photos to build a better debate and opinion exchanges. Every question regarding sensitive information of Indonesian military is best to be asked to me or other Indonesian members as they are well aware about which matters able to be revealed and which aren't. Please discuss and post comments in good manners and good language. Indonesian National Armed Force or the TNI (Tentara Nasional Indonesia), consist of Army, Air Force, and Navy. Formed in October 5th, 1945 Active Personnel (2012): 476.000 members. Mostly serve in the Army. Military Expenditure (% of GDP): 2012 USD 7.6 - 8 billion (0.78% of GDP), 2013 Approved - USD 8.44 (0.88% OF GDP) - Multi-year procurement (2012 - 2015) for Minimum Essential Force Phase I: USD 16.3 Billion (1.5% of GDP) - Ideal Budget for 2015 - 2020: 4 - 5% of GDP 2012 (USD 40 - 50 Billion).