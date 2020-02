Taking Off

A newly upgraded TNI AU F-16 fighter jet takes off for a test flight from the Iswahjudi Air Force Base in Magetan, East Java, on Tuesday. (Antara Photo/Siswowidodo)BY :ANTARA PHOTOFEBRUARY 18, 2020Lockheed Martin engineers conducted test flights for newly upgraded Indonesian Air Force (TNI AU) F-16 fighter jets at the Iswahjudi Air Force Base in Magetan, East Java, on Tuesday. The upgrade to 10 of TNI AU's F-16 jets was carried out by TNI AU and Dirgantara Indonesia engineers under the supervision of Lockheed Martin.There are only 2 Lockheed Martin engineers who supervise the work. The fact that the test pilot is from Lockheed Martin show the upgraded version might be more advanced then F 16 Block 52 that are already operated in Indonesia.