Indonesia collaborates with Turkey on UAV-mounted air-to-surface missiles

Indonesia has formed a teaming arrangement with a Turkish defence research organisation to develop a new type of modular air-to-surface missile that can be deployed on unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).
The teaming involves engineers from Indonesia's Agency for the Assessment and Application of Technology (BPPT) and Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey's (TUBITAK's) Defence Industries Research and Development Institute (SAGE), according to presentation materials provided to Janes by a source close to the matter. The presentation was made at an industry webinar on 14 July.
According to the materials, BPPT and SAGE are working on a modular air-to-surface missile type that can be configured for various mission sets, from anti-ship operations to ground-attack missions. The sensors and payloads of the missile will be interchangeable, even on short notice.
The objective of the collaboration is to equip Indonesia's indigenously developed medium-altitude, long-endurance (MALE) UAV with surface strike capabilities, the presentation materials added.
full report: https://www.janes.com/defence-news/...turkey-on-uav-mounted-air-to-surface-missiles
The described ammunition type is Kuzgun modular joint munitions family. SAGE GM Gürcan Okumuş announced at IDEF-21 that the Kuzgun modular joint ammunition was developed as UAV munitions family.
Turkiye is the second country in NATO with the highest guided munitions diversity and types after the USA. Indonesia's cooperation with Turkiye in the field of munitions/missiles has great potential. There is much that the two allied countries can do together.
***
The Indonesian Defense Forum section is where this thread should be. However, I realized that I am not authorized to open a topic in that section.
I didn't know that such an arrangement could be made in the forum. This means that in some specific sections, authorizations can be regulated.
Then why isn't a similar arrangement brought to the Turkish forum, which is constantly attacked by trolls? That section doesn't even have an authorized moderator. Totally wild west. Regretly, such details causing to call into question the goodwill of the forum management.
@Deino @Serpentine (Intn'l mods)
@Hyde @Irfan Baloch @Jango (seniors)
The teaming involves engineers from Indonesia's Agency for the Assessment and Application of Technology (BPPT) and Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey's (TUBITAK's) Defence Industries Research and Development Institute (SAGE), according to presentation materials provided to Janes by a source close to the matter. The presentation was made at an industry webinar on 14 July.
According to the materials, BPPT and SAGE are working on a modular air-to-surface missile type that can be configured for various mission sets, from anti-ship operations to ground-attack missions. The sensors and payloads of the missile will be interchangeable, even on short notice.
The objective of the collaboration is to equip Indonesia's indigenously developed medium-altitude, long-endurance (MALE) UAV with surface strike capabilities, the presentation materials added.
full report: https://www.janes.com/defence-news/...turkey-on-uav-mounted-air-to-surface-missiles
The described ammunition type is Kuzgun modular joint munitions family. SAGE GM Gürcan Okumuş announced at IDEF-21 that the Kuzgun modular joint ammunition was developed as UAV munitions family.
Turkiye is the second country in NATO with the highest guided munitions diversity and types after the USA. Indonesia's cooperation with Turkiye in the field of munitions/missiles has great potential. There is much that the two allied countries can do together.
***
The Indonesian Defense Forum section is where this thread should be. However, I realized that I am not authorized to open a topic in that section.
I didn't know that such an arrangement could be made in the forum. This means that in some specific sections, authorizations can be regulated.
Then why isn't a similar arrangement brought to the Turkish forum, which is constantly attacked by trolls? That section doesn't even have an authorized moderator. Totally wild west. Regretly, such details causing to call into question the goodwill of the forum management.
@Deino @Serpentine (Intn'l mods)
@Hyde @Irfan Baloch @Jango (seniors)