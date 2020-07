Andrew Drwiega |

By |July 8, 2020



MV-22 Osprey

Indonesia has been cleared by the US State Department for a possible Foreign Military Sale (FMS) of eight MV-22 Block C Osprey tiltrotor aircraft and related equipment for an estimated cost of $2 billion. These are the same type used by the US Marine Corps (USMC). ​

Requested Purchase



The Government of Indonesia has requested the purchase which will include:

24 AE 1107C Rolls Royce engines; 20 AN/AAQ-27 forward looking infrared radars; 20 AN/AAR-47 missile warning systems; 20 AN/APR-39 Radar Warning Receivers (RWR); 20 AN/ALE-47 countermeasure dispenser systems; 20 AN/APX-117 Identification Friend or Foe Systems (IFF); 20 AN/APN-194 radar altimeters; 20 AN/ARN-147 VHF OmniDirectional Range (VOR) Instrument Landing System (ILS) Beacon Navigation Systems; 40 ARC-210 629F-23 Multi-Band Radios (Non-COMSEC); 20 AN/ASN-163 Miniature Airborne Global Positioning System (GPS) Receivers (MAGR); 20 AN/ARN-153 Tactical Airborne Navigation Systems; 20 Traffic Collision Avoidance Systems (TCAS II); 20 M-240-D 7.64mm machine guns; 20 GAU-21 machine guns;



and other associated documents and support packages.



The estimated total cost is $2.0 billion.



There are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale.