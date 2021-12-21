Indonesia Breaks Ground on China-backed Green Industrial Park Set to be World's Largest

Indonesia Breaks Ground on China-backed ‘Green’ Industrial Zone on Borneo

Jakarta2021-12-21Indonesian President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo broke ground Tuesday on a U.S. $132-billion “green” industrial estate on Borneo to be built with investments from China and the United Arab Emirates and electrified by a Chinese-funded hydropower plant.When finished the 30,000-hectare (116-square-mile) industrial zone in North Kalimantan province would be almost as big as the island-nation of Malta and be a manufacturing hub for solar panels, batteries for electric cars, industrial silicon, and other products.The government is targeting 2024, Jokowi’s final year in office, to complete construction of the so-called Green Indonesian Industrial Estate, located in Bulungan regency.“A leap in Indonesia’s economic transformation starts from here,” Jokowi said at a ceremony at the site to launch construction of the industrial zone.The new zone will create jobs and contribute significantly to state revenue, he said.“This is a cooperation between Indonesia, Indonesian investors, investors from the United Arab Emirates, and investors from China – all of them together,” he said.“What will be produced in North Kalimantan are almost all finished goods, so they will provide great added value for our country because we will sell them already in the form of finished goods,” Jokowi said.Luhut Pandjaitan, the coordinating minister for maritime affairs and investment, said the project would cost up to 1,848 trillion rupiah ($132 billion).So far, at least 10 major investors from China have committed to investing in the zone, Luhut said.“They are investors who have proven to have very good investment track records and have invested tens of billions of dollars in downstream nickel production in Indonesia in recent years,” Luhut said at the ceremony.Officials at Luhut’s ministry declined to provide details on those Chinese investors.Nickel, a metal mined in the Sulawesi and Moluccas regions of Indonesia, is used for making batteries for electric vehicles.According to information from the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, Chinese-linked companies dominate the nickel smelter industry in Indonesia. These firms include PT Sulawesi Mining Investment, PT Virtue Dragon Industry, PT Huadi Nickel Alloy, and PT Harita Nickel.In May, China’s Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Co. said it would partner with EVE Energy, a maker of batteries for electric vehicles, to establish a $2.08-billion nickel and cobalt plant on Halmahera, and island in the Moluccas chain.Meanwhile, construction already is underway for a 9,000 megawatt hydroelectric plant that would power the future industrial zone.Kayan Hydro Energy is building the $17.8 billion plant with funding from the Power Construction Corporation of China (PCR), Luhut said.The hydropower project, which began in 2019 and includes the construction of five dams, has attracted other investors, he said.“At first, the response was lukewarm, but towards the end of 2019, some investors began to respond very seriously,” Luhut said. “And this requires courage, good execution skills, and great financial strength to realize a hydropower plant.”DECEMBER 21, 2021Indonesia has kicked off the construction of what will be the world’s largest green industrial park in Bulungan, North Kalimantan.“We hope that this will become the largest green industrial park in the world. Not North Kalimantan, not Indonesia, but the world,” President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo said during the groundbreaking event on Tuesday, as broadcasted on Youtube by the Presidential Secretariat.The industrial park currently spans 16,400 hectares and is targeted to expand to 30,000 hectares. Products coming from this industrial estate include solar panels, semiconductors, green aluminum, petrochemicals for textiles, among others.“This is a major collaboration between Indonesia and investors from Indonesia, China to the United Arab Emirates. Everyone will join,” Jokowi said.In his remarks, the president urged that any permit must be ready in a matter of hours, “to show that we are serious about developing this area. I don’t want to hear any more of the permit being [issued] late or incomplete.”The green industrial park will become a major impetus for job creation. Its construction alone will require at least 100,000 workers. Once it operates, the industrial park —including its derivatives— can absorb more than 200,000 workers, according to Jokowi.The industrial park would help pave way for Indonesia's goal of becoming more than just a raw material exporter, the president added.For years, Indonesia's exports have always focused on raw materials. It is now time that Indonesia exports semi-finished or finished goods to bring more added value to the country. According to Jokowi, the green industrial park in North Kalimantan will mostly produce finished products."This is really a leap in Indonesia's economic transformation and it starts from here," Jokowi said.