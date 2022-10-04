Indonesia Biofuel Program, the most advanced in the world

This thread will be the thread showing Indonesia biofuel program news and update.





Ada D100, Program Biodiesel Hanya Cukup Sampai B40? Pemerintah terus menggenjot pengembangan green diesel atau D100 sebagai bahan campuran untuk program bahan bakar nabati biodiesel

Siap-Siap Solar B40, Uji Jalan Ditargetkan Kelar Akhir Tahun! Pemerintah menargetkan uji jalan pencampuran biodiesel 40% pada minyak Solar (B40) tuntas pada Desember 2022.

Current B30 program is expected to save about 7.8 billion USD foreign exchange and bring the money to be circulated inside the country for 2022 fiscal year. The current program will also reduce around 26,95 million ton of CO2 emissions for the year 2022 and also around 1.2 million jobs are created by the program.Indonesia is currently undergoing B 40 program test that is targeted to complete in December 2022.