Indonesia bets big on electric vehicles but has a long way to go​

35 Pabrik Otomotif RI Siap Produksi Motor Listrik, Target 2 Juta Unit - Industri Katadata.co.id Pemerintah menetapkan aturan agar motor listrik yang digunakan kendaraan dinas wajib memenuhi batas tingkat kandungan dalam negeri atau TKDN.

The writer focuses on EV cars, but what Indonesian government mean of 2.5 million EV target to achieve in 2025 is not limited on cars only, but rather on both cars and motorcycles.Indonesia local industry has already produced around 1 million of electric motorcycle as we are speaking.Despite the article put motorcycle as the photo ( I am sure it is design graphic man who put it without the knowledge of the writer), all of the data provided by the Philippino analyst is all data on passenger vehicles (cars). Despite so his analys is good in relation to EV car sales and production in Indonesia.