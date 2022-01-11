Indonesia Basketball League (IBL)

This thread will show development of Indonesian basketball competition. Despite it is not as popular as football, badminton, and volleyball among general public, but basketball popularity is increasing among Indonesian living in big cities like Jakarta, Bandung, Surabaya, etc.The professional competition for basketball is called as IBL (Indonesia Basketball League) and for 2022 will play in 6 cities that include Jakarta. Based on health protocol, spectators are only allowed to fill 20 % capacity of the stadium. IBL has 16 teams and they are all funded by private sectors. It is quite different with football professional competition that has many teams owned and funded by local province government.IBL 2022 competition will be started in 15 January 2022.