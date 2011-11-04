What's new

Indonesia bans coal exports in January on domestic power worries

Indonesia bans coal exports in January on domestic power worries

1641104575180.png

Coal barges are pictured as they queue to be pulled along Mahakam river in Samarinda, East Kalimantan province, Indonesia, August 31, 2019. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

JAKARTA, Jan 1 (Reuters) - Indonesia has banned coal exports in January due to concerns that low supplies at domestic power plants could lead to widespread blackouts, a senior official at the energy ministry said on Saturday.

The Southeast Asian country is the world's biggest exporter of thermal coal, exporting around 400 million tonnes in 2020. Its biggest customers are China, India, Japan and South Korea.


Indonesia has a so-called Domestic Market Obligation (DMO) policy whereby coal miners must supply 25% of annual production to state utility Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN) at a maximum price of $70 per tonne, well below current market prices.

"Why is everyone banned from exporting? It's beyond us and it's temporary. If the ban isn't enforced, almost 20 power plants with the power of 10,850 megawatts will be out," Ridwan Jamaludin, director-general of minerals and coal at the energy ministry, said in a statement.


"If strategic actions aren't taken, there could be a widespread blackout."

Ridwan said coal supplies to power plants each month were below the DMO, so by the end of the year "there was a coal stockpile deficit," adding that the ban will be evaluated after Jan. 5.


The Indonesian Coal Mining Association (ICMA) called on the energy minister to revoke the export ban, saying in a statement the policy was "taken hastily without being discussed with business players".

The widespread export ban may disrupt monthly coal production volumes of around 38-40 million tonnes said ICMA chairman Pandu Sjahrir. In recent years, Indonesia has exported about 30 million tonnes of coal in the month of January.

The association said it was also concerned about potential disputes with buyers if coal producers declared force majeure for not being able to deliver coal exports.

"Ships sailing to Indonesian waters will also experience conditions of uncertainty and this would affect Indonesia's reputation and reliability as world's coal supplier," Sjahrir said.

HIGHER PRICES

Ahmad Zuhdi Dwi Kusuma, an industry analyst at Bank Mandiri, said the ban would push global coal prices higher in coming weeks as stockpiles decline, adding Indonesia's customers may turn to Russia, Australia or Mongolia.

"In the midst of this global uncertainty, the market often seeks the safest partners," he said.

China's coal imports hit their highest level of 2021 in November, as the world's biggest consumer of the dirty fuel scrambled to feed its power system as the winter heating season kicked in. But Beijing had also ordered miners to boost production.

Putera Satria Sambijantoro, an economist at brokerage Bahana Sekuritas, said that Indonesia's economic growth may have resulted in a higher electricity and coal consumption forecasts than earlier projections.

The PLN did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In August 2021, Indonesia suspended coal exports from 34 coal mining companies it said failed to meet domestic market obligations between January and July last year.

Indonesia is among the top 10 global green house gas emitters and coal makes up around 60% of its energy sources.

Indonesia bans coal exports in January on domestic power worries

Indonesia has banned coal exports in January due to concerns that low supplies at domestic power plants could lead to widespread blackouts, a senior official at the energy ministry said on Saturday.
Big coal miner supports the government

1641106988476.png


This is Adaro Energy's reaction to the ban on coal exports

Jakarta,ruangenergi.com

Head of Corporate Communication of Adaro Energy, Febrianti Nadira, said that it was Adaro's priority to comply with the Domestic Market Obligation (DMO) regulations and meet the demand and supply of coal.

For 2021, Adaro's DMO is around 11.1 million tons. Domestic sales realization in January – October 2021 was 9.69 million tons.

Ira, Febrianti Nadira's nickname, conveyed this when asked for a response to the news that the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources imposed a coal export ban from January 1, 2022 to January 31, 2022.

The government has taken a policy to ban coal exports for the period 1 to 31 January 2022 for holders of Mining Business Permits (IUP) or IUPKs for the Production Operation stage, IUPK as Continuation of Contract/Agreement Operations and PKP2B.

This step is taken to ensure the fulfillment of coal supply for power plants. This lack of supply will impact more than 10 million PT PLN (Persero) customers, ranging from the general public to industry, in Java, Madura, Bali (Jamali) and non-Jamali areas.

www.ruangenergi.com

Ini Reaksi Adaro Energy Menyikapi Larangan Ekspor Batubara » Berita energi & Minerba Hari Ini - RuangEnergi.com

Jakarta,ruangenergi.com-Head of Corporate Communication Adaro Energy Febrianti Nadira mengatakan menjadi prioritas dari Adaro untuk mematuhi peraturan ketentuan Domestic Market Obligation (DMO) serta memenuhi kebutuhan dan pasokan batu bara. Untuk tahun 2021 DMO Adaro sekitar 11,1 juta ton...
High energy prices are likely to remain for a decade and there will be competition to get energy sources. Gas will likely be used as part of green energy as transition into renewable energy will likely not happen as smooth as people may think.

This then should make energy companies to keep bullies on gas mining, not decreasing the investment. For coal, the demand will like still increase until 5 years to come as current new coal power plant contracts will keep being proceeded, only the ones which hasnt made effective contract that will be banned, it is also the case in Indonesia.
 
