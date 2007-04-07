Indonesia asks Australia to help search for submarine with 53 on board Contact was lost with the German-built submarine, which has 53 sailors on board, north of Bali on Wednesday and an oil spill was later found.

Indonesia’s military chief says the country has asked the Australian Defence Force to try and help locate a submarine that is missing north of Bali with 53 sailors on board.Contact was lost with the German-built submarine early on Wednesday morning after it undertook a torpedo training exercise about 100km north of Bali.The KRI Nanggala-402 submarine - pictured during a naval drill in 2017 - is missing north of Bali.CREDIT:APAn oil spill was discovered during aerial surveillance of the area several hours after the vessel disappeared.Air Chief Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto, the commander of the Indonesian National Armed Forces, toldandthat Indonesia had requested assistance from Australia and Singapore in an effort to find the KRI Nanggala-402 submarine, which is feared sunk.“We are searching,” he said.Speaking on 2GB on Thursday morning, Defence Minister Marise Payne said the Indonesian defence force has been in touch with its counterparts in Australia.“This is very distressing, very concerning for the families of those members of the Indonesian Navy, and for the Indonesian Navy itself,” Payne said.“We will help in any way that we can.”Indonesia’s defence ministry said that contact could not be re-established with the submarine after it requested permission to undertake a diving maneourve at 3am local time [6am AEST] on Wednesday. Indonesian media said the navy believed the submarine had descended to a depth of 700 metres, well beneath its capacity.“A search by other vessels involved in the drilling taskforce was then in action,” the defence ministry said.“At 7am Western Indonesia Time from aerial observation by the helicopter, it was found that there was an oil spill around the position of the initial diving.”Indonesian warships have also been sent to the area where the 1400-tonne submarine was last heard from.The defence ministry said there were 49 crew on the submarine as well as three gunners and its commander.“The search continues until now by KRI Rigel from Jakarta and KRI Rengan from the Mine Unit by using side scan sonar,” the ministry said.“Some countries have responded and are ready to provide assistance. Some of them are the Singaporean navy and Australian navy.”An oil spill was found near the site where the KRI Nanggala-402 submarine, pictured in 2014, was last located.CREDIT:APSingapore’s submarine rescue vessel, MV Swift Rescue, was reported to have been dispatched to the waters north of Bali from Changi naval base.Built in 1979, the KRI Nanggala-402 is one of five submarines in Indonesia’s fleet and had been practising for a torpedo firing drill off the coast of Bali on Thursday.The vessel is one of two Type 209/1300 submarines owned by the Indonesian navy that began service in 1981 and were refurbished in South Korea a decade ago.It was only last month in Surabaya that Indonesian Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto unveiled the country’s newest submarine, the third of three more modern Nagapasa-class subs manufactured by South Korea’s Daewoo Shipbuilding that round out the country’s fleet. Built in Indonesia itself, it was the first submarine to be assembled in south-east Asia.“We realise together how important our defence is,” Prabowo said at the launch in Indonesia’s second largest city.“We are building our defence capabilities. Not because we want to be brave. Not because we want to threaten anyone. Over and over again, it has been passed down from the founder of our nation, we have emphasised that the Indonesian nation loves peace but loves independence more.”The Australian Defence Force has been contacted for comment.Tjahjanto, the Indonesian defence chief, was due to hold a news conference on Thursday morning.