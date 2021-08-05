Indonesia and US commit to freedom of navigation, India and Germany send warships to SCS A “strategic dialogue” between the United States and Indonesia was resurrected this week, following a meeting between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Ma

04 AUGUST 2021By: Liam GarmanA “strategic dialogue” between the US and Indonesia was resurrected this week, following a meeting between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi. The announcement comes as India and Germany commit warships to the region.Among the agreements noted in the strategic dialogue between the pair are the protection of freedom of navigation through the South China Sea, as well as COVID-19 and climate change resolutions.According the Secretary Blinken, the dialogue forms part of the “strategic partnership” between the US and Indonesia that was signed in 2015.“Indonesia is a strong democratic partner for the United States. We’re working together on so many different fronts. We deeply appreciate the strong voice that Indonesia has within ASEAN, where the United States is deeply engaged, and we’re very much looking forward to your presidency of the G20 next year,” Secretary Blinken said.“The United States is very pleased to be able to share four and a half million doses of vaccine with Indonesia and recently added another three and a half million doses as well as working on other things like oxygen and therapeutics. But we’ll be able to talk about the work that we’re doing together to combat COVID-19 and to strengthen the global health security system.”Secretary Blinken’s comments were reiterated by Minister Marsudi.“And I would like also to convey our highest appreciation for your support to Indonesia during the pandemic. Beyond the bilateral relation, as the largest democracy country in south-east Asia, as the largest economy in south-east Asia, the strong partnership between Indonesia and the US will be a key asset for your increasing engagement in the region. And the US is one of the important partners for ASEAN in the implementation of ASEAN outlook from the Indo-Pacific,” Minister Marsudi said.The dialogue between the US and Indonesia came as India began planning for a naval expedition into the South China Sea.According to the Ministry of Defence, the country will deploy four warships to conduct exercises alongside the Vietnamese, Singaporean, Indonesian as well as Australian navies."These maritime initiatives enhance synergy and coordination between the Indian Navy and friendly countries, based on common maritime interests and commitment towards Freedom of Navigation at sea," the Ministry said.Germany has also stressed the country’s ongoing support for west in the South China Sea dispute, sending itswarship to the territory. The departure of the ships marks the first time in almost two decades that Germany has undertaken such a mission.