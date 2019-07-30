Indonesia and Malaysia condemns Israel’s use of force against Palestinians

The Indonesian government and the nation's top Islamic clerical body have condemned the latest string of aggression committed by Israel against Palestinians in the final days of Ramadan, saying Israel has violated various international laws. The Foreign Ministry said the use of force against Palestinian civilians at the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex and the forced eviction of Palestinians from the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in East Jerusalem has “resulted in hundreds of casualties and thereby hurting the feeling of the ummah [Muslim community].”
This article was published in thejakartapost.com with the title "Indonesia condemns Israel’s use of force against Palestinians". Click to read: https://www.thejakartapost.com/pape...sraels-use-of-force-against-palestinians.html.
Malaysia strongly condemns the incursion and attacks by the Israeli occupation forces as well as Israeli settlers against Palestinian civilians and those praying in the Al-Aqsa Mosque yesterday.
Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein said the Israeli government must be held responsible and accountable for its continued violation of human rights and international law.
In a statement today, he said such heinous acts must be strongly denounced, adding that Malaysia will continue to stand in strong solidarity with the people of Palestine in the wake of the Israeli aggressions.
"The targeted aggression against the worshippers during prayers in the final days of Holy Ramadan in Al-Aqsa Mosque is indeed contemptuous to all Muslims and humanity.
This article was published in thejakartapost.com with the title "Indonesia condemns Israel’s use of force against Palestinians". Click to read: https://www.thejakartapost.com/pape...sraels-use-of-force-against-palestinians.html.
Malaysia strongly condemns the incursion and attacks by the Israeli occupation forces as well as Israeli settlers against Palestinian civilians and those praying in the Al-Aqsa Mosque yesterday.
Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein said the Israeli government must be held responsible and accountable for its continued violation of human rights and international law.
In a statement today, he said such heinous acts must be strongly denounced, adding that Malaysia will continue to stand in strong solidarity with the people of Palestine in the wake of the Israeli aggressions.
"The targeted aggression against the worshippers during prayers in the final days of Holy Ramadan in Al-Aqsa Mosque is indeed contemptuous to all Muslims and humanity.
Malaysia condemns Israel aggression against Palestinians | New Straits Times
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia strongly condemns the incursion and attacks by the Israeli occupation forces as well as Israeli settlers against Palestinian civilians and those praying in the Al-Aqsa Mosque yesterday.
www.nst.com.my
Indonesia condemns Israel’s use of force against Palestinians
The Indonesian government and the nation's top Islamic clerical body have condemned the latest string of aggression committed by Israel against Palestinians in the final days of Ramadan, saying Israel has violated various international laws.
www.thejakartapost.com