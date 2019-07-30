What's new

Indonesia and Malaysia condemns Israel’s use of force against Palestinians

Song Hong

Song Hong

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 4, 2020
2,159
-10
3,459
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Singapore
The Indonesian government and the nation's top Islamic clerical body have condemned the latest string of aggression committed by Israel against Palestinians in the final days of Ramadan, saying Israel has violated various international laws. The Foreign Ministry said the use of force against Palestinian civilians at the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex and the forced eviction of Palestinians from the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in East Jerusalem has “resulted in hundreds of casualties and thereby hurting the feeling of the ummah [Muslim community].”

This article was published in thejakartapost.com with the title "Indonesia condemns Israel’s use of force against Palestinians". Click to read: https://www.thejakartapost.com/pape...sraels-use-of-force-against-palestinians.html.

Malaysia strongly condemns the incursion and attacks by the Israeli occupation forces as well as Israeli settlers against Palestinian civilians and those praying in the Al-Aqsa Mosque yesterday.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein said the Israeli government must be held responsible and accountable for its continued violation of human rights and international law.

In a statement today, he said such heinous acts must be strongly denounced, adding that Malaysia will continue to stand in strong solidarity with the people of Palestine in the wake of the Israeli aggressions.

"The targeted aggression against the worshippers during prayers in the final days of Holy Ramadan in Al-Aqsa Mosque is indeed contemptuous to all Muslims and humanity.

1620610509958.png



www.nst.com.my

Malaysia condemns Israel aggression against Palestinians | New Straits Times

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia strongly condemns the incursion and attacks by the Israeli occupation forces as well as Israeli settlers against Palestinian civilians and those praying in the Al-Aqsa Mosque yesterday.
www.nst.com.my www.nst.com.my
www.thejakartapost.com

Indonesia condemns Israel’s use of force against Palestinians

The Indonesian government and the nation's top Islamic clerical body have condemned the latest string of aggression committed by Israel against Palestinians in the final days of Ramadan, saying Israel has violated various international laws.
www.thejakartapost.com www.thejakartapost.com
 
Goritoes

Goritoes

FULL MEMBER
Jan 20, 2021
941
-2
1,295
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Israeli Jews should be scared of Yahwe, or they will be wandering in the Desert for another 40 years.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Jyotish
Israel’s growing defense ties with Asia
Replies
1
Views
396
TNT
TNT
TruthTheOnlyDefense
  • Locked
Why Muslim nations remain silent as China sends ethnic minorities to re-education camps
10 11 12 13 14 15
Replies
212
Views
7K
TruthTheOnlyDefense
TruthTheOnlyDefense
The SC
Saudi Crown Prince: Iran's Supreme Leader 'Makes Hitler Look Good'..Interview
Replies
8
Views
505
The SC
The SC
Solomon2
How Malaysia Became One of the Most Anti-Semitic Countries on Earth
Replies
0
Views
886
Solomon2
Solomon2
Solomon2
Blood Is Thicker Than Religious Fanaticism
Replies
0
Views
594
Solomon2
Solomon2

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom