Indonesia aims at becoming global Muslim fashion capital

Well, if majority of women wear Hijab, so it is natural that Pakistan will also have huge Muslim fashion industry in the future. You can see on the video that I posted where the designers are all young hijabi females, so this shows the ones that could better exploit the market are the hijabi community themselves. While on the other hand, Western style fashion will surely lost in the long term in the Muslim world as more female wear Muslim style clothes.



They should then dream big and diversify the products and create factory for mass production scale industry. What I can sense from this Indonesian young designers is that they still target affluent females with their branded fashion products.