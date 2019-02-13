What's new

Indonesia aims at becoming global Muslim fashion capital

Indos

Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jul 25, 2013
10,133
20
14,320
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
Indonesia aims at becoming global Muslim fashion capital

Selasa 07 May 2019 10:28 WIB


Red: Ani Nursalikah

1604004425974.png


REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA -- With the largest Muslim population with moderate views in the world, Indonesia has a growing ambition to emerge as a global Muslim fashion capital. At least 85 percent of the over 260 million Indonesians are Muslims and a majority of them wear dresses in line with moderate Islamic teachings.
Moreover, an increasing number of Indonesian Muslim women, including young girls, are opting to wear Islamic clothing as it is fashionable, decent, practical, comfortable, and alluring. Besides, Indonesia's hijabs are unique, colorful, and varied, compared with those of other countries.

With the support of the Industry Ministry, the Fourth Muslim Fashion Festival (Muffest) was organized at the Assembly Hall of the Jakarta Convention Center (JCC) from May 1 to 4, 2019. Organized annually by the Indonesian Fashion Chamber (IFC), the 2018 Muffest recorded transactions worth Rp 38.9 billion, and saw 51,389 visitors, an increase from Rp 28.3 billion in business transactions and 47,100 visitors in 2017, Ali Charisma, the National Chairman of the Indonesian Fashion Chamber, said in his opening report of the 2019 Muffest.

The fourth Muffest, which hopes to achieve total business transactions worth Rp 45 billion and record over 55 thousand visitors, was enlivened with fashion shows, fashion presentations, retail exhibitions, business-to-business meetings, talk shows, seminars and fashion design competitions, including the Modest Young Designer Competition, which is a talent search event for young designers in Indonesia. The Muslim fashion industry and markets are growing domestically and globally, Industry Minister Airlangga Hartarto said, while officially opening the Muffest.

"Indonesia is one of the countries with the best growth in Muslim fashion in the world, after the United Arab Emirates," said Hartarto.


photo


The minister hoped the annual Muslim Fashion Festival would help promote Indonesian Muslim fashion internationally. In 2018, the global Muslim population reached 24 percent of the world's total population. The largest Muslim fashion markets are member states of the OIC, reaching 191 billion US dollars. Indonesia still has the potential to increase its exports to the OIC member countries.

According to the State Global Islamic Economy, the global fashion consumption among Muslims was recorded at 270 billion US dollar, and its growth rate is projected at five percent. Hence, it would increase to 361 billion US dollar in 2023. The Muslim fashion industry, which is part of Indonesia's textile and textile product (TPT) sector, has made a significant contribution to the national economy.

The national TPT product exports reached 13.27 billion US dollar in 2018, up 5.4 percent from 12.59 billion US dollar, while the performance of the TPT industry has grown significantly from 3.76 percent in 2017 to 8.73 percent in 2018. Hence, the Industry Minister is optimistic that Indonesia would become a hub for the Muslim fashion industry in the world in 2020 and encouraged the Muslim fashion industry to become globally more competitive.

"The market for Muslim wear is big, both outside and inside the country, and needs to be dominated by our Muslim fashion industry," Hartarto said.

"One thing that makes us proud is that the Indonesian achievement in the international world has been very significant. According to data from the State of Global Islamic Economy Report of 2018/2019, Indonesia is the runner up among countries that produce the best Muslim fashion in the world after the United Arab Emirates," Hartarto noted.

republika.co.id

Indonesia aims at becoming global Muslim fashion capital |Republika Online

Indonesias hijabs are unique, colorful, and varied, compared to other countries.
republika.co.id republika.co.id
 
Indos

Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jul 25, 2013
10,133
20
14,320
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
Cliftonite said:
How developed is Indonesia outside of Java?

How's life like on the other islands?
Click to expand...
Well, other islands still have many forest and vast palm oil plantation. The city is OK but unlike Jakarta, there is no skyscraper there.

Here is for instant some big cities in Sumatra island

Pekanbaru


Batam


Palembang


Medan, biggest city in Sumatra


--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Infrastructure is much less developed than Java, but under Jokowi leadership there are massive infrastructure project going on.

Trans Sumatra High way

 
Indos

Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jul 25, 2013
10,133
20
14,320
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
Indonesian Muslim designer who owns Dian Pelangi Fashion boutique, Dian Pelangi, is one of the success story in the industry.

Quite young, she is still 29 years old. Inspiring Businesswomen. She started her business at 18 years old.


Fashion Show in New York, USA


One of female member in my big family also try to get some slice in the industry and she has already had her own brand.
 
Indos

Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jul 25, 2013
10,133
20
14,320
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
Entrepreneurship has been promoted in Indonesia since the last 15 years an in this industry we can see many young ladies has successful businesses with international brands.

Another prominent young designer is Vivi Zubaidi who also participated in New York Fashion show and her brand is called Hijub.

 
Indos

Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jul 25, 2013
10,133
20
14,320
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
Cliftonite said:
@Indos I'm a fam of Indonesian movie industry. I often watch Indonesian horror movies on Netflix. You must have seen that movie Sabrina?
Click to expand...
I havent connected Netflix with my computer yet but I do plan to do it next month. I just see the trailer though. Yup, I also like to watch horror movies but mostly only watch on TV channels like HBO and others. I always try to spend some time at night watching movies, particularly if the movie is interesting to watch. Latest interesting movie that I watched is Joker.

I have made Indonesian Movie thread though in Members Club section, maybe you can try to find interesting movies there where majority that I have shared can be watched on Netflix.
 
Pan-Islamic-Pakistan

Pan-Islamic-Pakistan

ELITE MEMBER
May 28, 2018
13,267
5
28,471
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
These dresses are very modest and good for our women to wear. It reminds me of some of the fashion lines coming out of Turkey.

Pakistan should also promote Islamic fashion, because our fashion industry is un-Islamic and doesn't fit the needs of most of the people.
 
Indos

Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jul 25, 2013
10,133
20
14,320
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
Pan-Islamic-Pakistan said:
These dresses are very modest and good for our women to wear. It reminds me of some of the fashion lines coming out of Turkey.

Pakistan should also promote Islamic fashion, because our fashion industry is un-Islamic and doesn't fit the needs of most of the people.
Click to expand...
Well, if majority of women wear Hijab, so it is natural that Pakistan will also have huge Muslim fashion industry in the future. You can see on the video that I posted where the designers are all young hijabi females, so this shows the ones that could better exploit the market are the hijabi community themselves. While on the other hand, Western style fashion will surely lost in the long term in the Muslim world as more female wear Muslim style clothes.

They should then dream big and diversify the products and create factory for mass production scale industry. What I can sense from this Indonesian young designers is that they still target affluent females with their branded fashion products.
 
Last edited:
Pan-Islamic-Pakistan

Pan-Islamic-Pakistan

ELITE MEMBER
May 28, 2018
13,267
5
28,471
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Indos said:
Well, if majority of women wear Hijab, so it is natural that Pakistan will also have huge Muslim fashion industry in the future. You can see on the video that I posted where the designers are all young hijabi females, so this shows the ones that could better exploit the market are the hijabi community themselves. While on the other hand, Western style fashion will surely lost in the long term in the Muslim world as more female wear Muslim style clothes.

They should then dream big and diversify the products and create factory for mass production scale industry. What I can sense from this Indonesian young designers is that they still target affluent females with their branded fashion products.
Click to expand...
Most Pakistani women do not wear hijab, although it is increasing every year. Those who cover usually they wear hijab and Abaya.

Our fashion industry is dominated by sleeveless and tight clothes, which do not cater to the average Pakistani woman, who although don't wear hijab regularly, still try to wear covering clothes.

Thee good thing is that Western-style clothing is still rare in Pakistan among women, most prefer to get their own clothes sewn or buy ready-made loose clothes of local variety.
 
Indos

Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jul 25, 2013
10,133
20
14,320
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
It is hijab for sport designed by Indonesian actress/businesswoman, Olla Ramlan

1614469910318.png

1614470056245.png

1614470279209.png
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Jyotish
Malaysia and Indonesia rush to slice up $3 trillion global halal market
Replies
4
Views
618
Menthol
Menthol
Desert Fox
Iranian Hegemony in the Islamic World
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
113
Views
8K
Pan-Islamic-Pakistan
Pan-Islamic-Pakistan
ibnarastoo
  • Poll
Uniting & Prospering Afg-Pak Through Peace & Understanding
2
Replies
16
Views
1K
ibnarastoo
ibnarastoo
Devil Soul
The great divide: Politics for the poor has gone out of fashion
Replies
2
Views
1K
mpk1988
mpk1988
TaiShang
Vietnam steps up its game: China Daily
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
91
Views
6K
Viet
Viet

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom