Indonesia-Afghanistan Interesting stories

This thread to show news and other interesting stories in relation with Indonesia and Afghanistan, more intended to show people to people closeness.
There is one Afghan refugees in Indonesia that look like Indonesian. If she can speak Indonesian language I believe people in Indonesia will believe she is part of them. Look like coming from Hazara community
There is one Afghan refugees in Indonesia that look like Indonesian. If she can speak Indonesian language I believe people in Indonesia will believe she is part of them. Look like coming from Hazara community