Indonesia Aerospace will provide more than 50 million USD engineering service (design and analysts work) for Boeing Aerospace

Getting 50 million USD engineering services revenue will be quite good for the company, until they have decided to make new project by their own. Retaining those design engineers will not become a burden despite there are no new project going on that requires many engineers.



Current program



1. N219 program is completed and start being produced (11 planes have just being ordered by private sector in Indo Defense event this November)



2. KF21/IFX program has already been in flight testing phase and so far the result is good AlhamduliLLAH.



3. N219 Amphibious program design is near or already in completion.



4. MALE UCAV Elang Hitam design has been completed as well, prototype has been made. Currently under testing phase already.



-----------------------------



Thus those Indonesian Aerospace design engineers can be used to do major work design package like detail design phase that usually need one until two hundred design engineers.



The profit retain can be useful to do another new drone or plane program. I hope new government push R80 program and collaborate with Ilham Habibie company, PT Regio Aviasi, and make bigger turboprop plane