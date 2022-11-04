What's new

Indonesia Aerospace will provide more than 50 million USD engineering service (design and analysts work) for Boeing Aerospace

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Indonesia Aerospace not only sells complete plane, but also sells plane parts (aerostructure), MRO of plane and turbine, and engineering service.

Indonesia Aerospace has more than 4000 employee where 700 of them are engineers. Based on the MOU, the engineering service Indonesia Aerospace would provide to Boeing will employ 300 Indonesian Aerospace engineers.

The amount of engineering service for Boeing according to Indonesian Aerospace Production Director is expected to reach more than 50 million USD. This is according to him is long term contract for at least a year with employ 300 Indonesian Aerospace engineers.

(My speculation is that it is detail design work package which usually employ hundreds of design engineers and will be completed for about a year)

Source in Indonesia, interview with Indonesian Aerospace production director in CNBC Indonesia


It is also stated in Presidential Youtube channel although in general term only.

 
PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Indonesian Aerospace subsidiary company in USA

---------------------------------

1667543753456.png

1667543770522.png

1667543789352.png


1667543970782.png
 
PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
bro @Bilal9

Does Boeing have plan to develop new turboprop plane from scratch?

I get the feeling employing 300 Indonesian design engineers must be related to new Boeing program.
 
PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Example of Indonesian Aerospace engineering service export

TAI official stated contribution of Indonesian Aerospace engineer in designing Hurkus

1667553618036.png
 
PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Indos said:
bro @Bilal9

Does Boeing have plan to develop new turboprop plane from scratch?

I get the feeling employing 300 Indonesian design engineers must be related to new Boeing program.
It can also be related to possible join program of Indonesian Aerospace-Boeing to develop wing man drone for Indonesia future KF21 squadrons. Just my speculations.......

Other possible project (Indonesian Aerospace official did talk about Military products about this cooperation with Boeing)

Join program to make bigger turboprop plane in the class of C295 and using CN 235 as basis (Indonesian Aerospace has IP right on CN235), this then can be used by both Indonesian and US Air Force.

We will see what will be happening next

 
PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
MOU

1667578003557.png


Boeing and Indonesia's 73-year partnership includes programs and services that enhance national security priorities, foster economic development, and build stronger communities," said Heidi Grant, Boeing President for Business Development, Defense, Aerospace & Security, and Government Services. .
 
PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Getting 50 million USD engineering services revenue will be quite good for the company, until they have decided to make new project by their own. Retaining those design engineers will not become a burden despite there are no new project going on that requires many engineers.

Current program

1. N219 program is completed and start being produced (11 planes have just being ordered by private sector in Indo Defense event this November)

2. KF21/IFX program has already been in flight testing phase and so far the result is good AlhamduliLLAH.

3. N219 Amphibious program design is near or already in completion.

4. MALE UCAV Elang Hitam design has been completed as well, prototype has been made. Currently under testing phase already.

-----------------------------

Thus those Indonesian Aerospace design engineers can be used to do major work design package like detail design phase that usually need one until two hundred design engineers.

The profit retain can be useful to do another new drone or plane program. I hope new government push R80 program and collaborate with Ilham Habibie company, PT Regio Aviasi, and make bigger turboprop plane
 

