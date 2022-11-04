Indonesia Aerospace will provide more than 50 million USD engineering service (design and analysts work) for Boeing Aerospace

Indonesia Aerospace not only sells complete plane, but also sells plane parts (aerostructure), MRO of plane and turbine, and engineering service.
Indonesia Aerospace has more than 4000 employee where 700 of them are engineers. Based on the MOU, the engineering service Indonesia Aerospace would provide to Boeing will employ 300 Indonesian Aerospace engineers.
The amount of engineering service for Boeing according to Indonesian Aerospace Production Director is expected to reach more than 50 million USD. This is according to him is long term contract for at least a year with employ 300 Indonesian Aerospace engineers.
(My speculation is that it is detail design work package which usually employ hundreds of design engineers and will be completed for about a year)
Source in Indonesia, interview with Indonesian Aerospace production director in CNBC Indonesia
It is also stated in Presidential Youtube channel although in general term only.
Indonesia Aerospace has more than 4000 employee where 700 of them are engineers. Based on the MOU, the engineering service Indonesia Aerospace would provide to Boeing will employ 300 Indonesian Aerospace engineers.
The amount of engineering service for Boeing according to Indonesian Aerospace Production Director is expected to reach more than 50 million USD. This is according to him is long term contract for at least a year with employ 300 Indonesian Aerospace engineers.
(My speculation is that it is detail design work package which usually employ hundreds of design engineers and will be completed for about a year)
Source in Indonesia, interview with Indonesian Aerospace production director in CNBC Indonesia
It is also stated in Presidential Youtube channel although in general term only.
Last edited: