Indonesia Aerospace will provide 63 million USD engineering service (design and analysts work) for Boeing Aerospace

Indonesia Aerospace not only sells complete plane, but also sells plane parts (aerostructure), MRO of plane and turbine, and engineering service.Indonesia Aerospace has more than 4000 employee where 700 of them are engineers. Based on the MOU, the engineering service Indonesia Aerospace would provide to Boeing will employ 300 Indonesian Aerospace engineers.Source in Indonesia, interview with Indonesian Aerospace production director in CNBC IndonesiaIt is also stated in Presidential Youtube channel and the amount of engineering service for Boeing is expected to reach 1 trillion Rupiah (63 million USD)