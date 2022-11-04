What's new

Indonesia Aerospace will provide 63 million USD engineering service (design and analysts work) for Boeing Aerospace

Indonesia Aerospace not only sells complete plane, but also sells plane parts (aerostructure), MRO of plane and turbine, and engineering service.

Indonesia Aerospace has more than 4000 employee where 700 of them are engineers. Based on the MOU, the engineering service Indonesia Aerospace would provide to Boeing will employ 300 Indonesian Aerospace engineers.

Source in Indonesia, interview with Indonesian Aerospace production director in CNBC Indonesia


It is also stated in Presidential Youtube channel and the amount of engineering service for Boeing is expected to reach 1 trillion Rupiah (63 million USD)

 
Indonesian Aerospace subsidiary company in USA

1667543753456.png

1667543770522.png

1667543789352.png


1667543970782.png
 
bro @Bilal9

Does Boeing have plan to develop new turboprop plane from scratch?

I get the feeling employing 300 Indonesian design engineers must be related to new Boeing program.
 

