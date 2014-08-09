Echo_419 said: Excellent development,i didn't knew Indonesia was present in aerospace sector Click to expand...

Actually we have been developing aircraft since long time ago, the first big project is CN-235 in early1980's

Design and development

We also developed another big plane independently (without western company help) in 1990's:

Thanks bro,The CASA/IPTN CN-235 is a medium-range twin-engined transport plane that was jointly developed by CASA of Spain and Indonesian manufacturer IPTN, as a regional airliner and military transport. Its primary military roles include maritim patrol, surveilence, and air transport. Its largest user is Turkey which has 50 aircraft.The project was a joint venture between (CASA) and Indonesian Aerospace (), formerly known as IPTN, which formed Airtech to manage the programme. The partnership applied only to the Series 10 and Series 100/110, with later versions being developed independently. Over 230 of all versions of CN-235 are in service and have accumulated more than 500,000 flight hours.Design began in January 1980 with first flight on 11 November 1983. Spanish and Indonesian certification was on 20 June 1986; the first flight of the production aircraft was on 19 August 1986 and FAA type approval was granted on 3 December 1986. The aircraft entered service on 1 March 1988The IPTN N-250 is a regional aircraft commuter turboprop, an original design by the Indonesian firm IPTN (Industri Pesawat Terbang Nusantara) (now Indonesian Aerospace), N letter in front of -250 stands for Nurtanio and 250 denotes a twin-engined aircraft with a capacity of 50 passengers. The First prototype was namedafter a character from the epic Mahabrata. The Second Prototype was named "Krincing Wesi". The third and Fourth prototypes was planned to be named "Putut Guritno" and "Koco Negoro" respectively. This aircraft was IPTN's first major effort to win the market share of the regional turboprop class of 50–70 seat airliners. The aircraft was the star exhibit at the 1996 Indonesian Air Show in Cengkareng, but its development was eventually cancelled after the Asian Financial Crisis of 1998.N-250