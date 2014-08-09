PT Dirgantara Indonesia (PTDI) is an Indonesian state owned enterprise that was established in 1976. PTDI manufacturing site is in Bandung, Indonesia.
The company main products are aircrafts, aircraft structure component, aircraft services, and engineering. PTDI Assembly Lines produce various types of CN235 under TC for civil or military transport, maritime patrol, surveillance, and coast guard.
Other than those, the Assembly Lines also produce under licenses the NC212-200, NAS332 Super Puma and NBell412-EP. Under the Strategic Agreement with Airbus Military, the PTDI Assembly Line produces NC212-400 and the PTDI Delivery Center will soon start deliveries of the CN295 from Bandung Indonesia. PTDI has delivered over 400 aircraft to 49 civil and military operators.
PTDI Manufacturing produces aircraft parts, components, tools and fixtures for A320/321/330/340/350/380 of Airbus, for MK2 and EC725 of Eurocopter and for CN235, C212-400 and C295 of Airbus Military.
PTDI Aircraft Services provides maintenance, overhaul, repair, alteration and logistic support for CN235, Bell412, BO-105, NC-212-100/200, NAS332 Super Puma, B737-200/300/400/500, A320, Fokker 100, and Fokker 27.
PTDI Engineering provides engineering services and analysis and flight simulators.
Assembly & Integrations of :
- CN235-220 (Produced & Delivered 57 units, 5 units back orders)
- NC-212-200 (Produced & Delivered 102 units)
- Helikopter NBO-105 ( Produced & Delivered 122units, stop production @2008)
- Helikopter BELL-412 (Produced & Delivered 33units )
- Helikopter NAS-332C1 (Produced & Delivered 20 units)
- ILS & Customer-Supports
Produce Tooling and airframe Components of :
- Airbus A380/A320/A321/A340/A350
- Boeing B-747/B-777/B-787
- Eurocopter MK-2 (EC225/EC725)
- Airbus Military CN235/C295/C212-400
Provide Maintenance, Repair, Overhaul and Alteration of:
- PTDI Products: CN235, NC-212-100/200, NBELL-412, NBO-105, NSA-330 and NAS-332
- Non PTDI Products: B737-200/300/400/500, Cesna172, Enstrom 480B, BK-117 and Bell-212
Spares Support
General Aviation Business
Technology and Development - PT Dirgantara Indonesia as one of directorate under PT Dirgantara Indonesia has capability and experience in the area of Engineering Design and Product Development, Simulation Technology, System Integration and Maintenance for Defense and Security System, Information Technology and also a training and laboratories facilities.
Hopefully, this aircraft industry will become an efficient and adaptable business institution. Dirgantara Indonesia cover an area of 86,98 hectares of building. The production activities of the company are sustained by 232 units of various machinery and equipment. Apart from this, there are some other equipment spread over in various assembly lines, laboratories, and service & maintenance units.
Dirgantara Indonesia
Aircraft maker RAI teams
up with Dassault Systemes
for R80 project
The Jakarta Post, Jakarta | Business | Tue, April 08 2014, 5:32 PM
Local aircraft maker PT Regio Aviasi Industri (RAI) has teamed up with France-based software producer Dassault Systemes to design and manufacture the firm’s regional turboprop R80 aircraft.
"PT RAI will install platform designed by Dassault Systemes, 3DEXPERIENCE, to support the collaborative engineering and manufacturing works," RAI president director Agung Nugroho said in Jakarta on Tuesday on the sidelines of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signing ceremony as quoted by kontan.co.id.
RAI, established by PT Ilthabi Rekatama and PT Eagle Capital, belongs to Indonesia's former president cum aerospace veteran BJ Habibie. It is expected that the R80, designed with 80 seats, will take its maiden flight in 2017.
Agung was optimistic that the software designs for the new plane would be finished on time.
He refused to comment on the deal both companies sealed during the signing ceremony, but he said that RAI had allocated US$1 billion for the R80 project. (nfo/nvn)
Aircraft maker RAI teams up with Dassault Systemes for R80 project | The Jakarta Post
Ilham Habibie (PT RAI)
The company main products are aircrafts, aircraft structure component, aircraft services, and engineering. PTDI Assembly Lines produce various types of CN235 under TC for civil or military transport, maritime patrol, surveillance, and coast guard.
Other than those, the Assembly Lines also produce under licenses the NC212-200, NAS332 Super Puma and NBell412-EP. Under the Strategic Agreement with Airbus Military, the PTDI Assembly Line produces NC212-400 and the PTDI Delivery Center will soon start deliveries of the CN295 from Bandung Indonesia. PTDI has delivered over 400 aircraft to 49 civil and military operators.
PTDI Manufacturing produces aircraft parts, components, tools and fixtures for A320/321/330/340/350/380 of Airbus, for MK2 and EC725 of Eurocopter and for CN235, C212-400 and C295 of Airbus Military.
PTDI Aircraft Services provides maintenance, overhaul, repair, alteration and logistic support for CN235, Bell412, BO-105, NC-212-100/200, NAS332 Super Puma, B737-200/300/400/500, A320, Fokker 100, and Fokker 27.
PTDI Engineering provides engineering services and analysis and flight simulators.
Aircraft Integration
Assembly & Integrations of :
- CN235-220 (Produced & Delivered 57 units, 5 units back orders)
- NC-212-200 (Produced & Delivered 102 units)
- Helikopter NBO-105 ( Produced & Delivered 122units, stop production @2008)
- Helikopter BELL-412 (Produced & Delivered 33units )
- Helikopter NAS-332C1 (Produced & Delivered 20 units)
- ILS & Customer-Supports
Aerostructure
Produce Tooling and airframe Components of :
- Airbus A380/A320/A321/A340/A350
- Boeing B-747/B-777/B-787
- Eurocopter MK-2 (EC225/EC725)
- Airbus Military CN235/C295/C212-400
Aircraft Service
Provide Maintenance, Repair, Overhaul and Alteration of:
- PTDI Products: CN235, NC-212-100/200, NBELL-412, NBO-105, NSA-330 and NAS-332
- Non PTDI Products: B737-200/300/400/500, Cesna172, Enstrom 480B, BK-117 and Bell-212
Spares Support
General Aviation Business
Technology and Development
Technology and Development - PT Dirgantara Indonesia as one of directorate under PT Dirgantara Indonesia has capability and experience in the area of Engineering Design and Product Development, Simulation Technology, System Integration and Maintenance for Defense and Security System, Information Technology and also a training and laboratories facilities.
Hopefully, this aircraft industry will become an efficient and adaptable business institution. Dirgantara Indonesia cover an area of 86,98 hectares of building. The production activities of the company are sustained by 232 units of various machinery and equipment. Apart from this, there are some other equipment spread over in various assembly lines, laboratories, and service & maintenance units.
Dirgantara Indonesia
Aircraft maker RAI teams
up with Dassault Systemes
for R80 project
The Jakarta Post, Jakarta | Business | Tue, April 08 2014, 5:32 PM
Local aircraft maker PT Regio Aviasi Industri (RAI) has teamed up with France-based software producer Dassault Systemes to design and manufacture the firm’s regional turboprop R80 aircraft.
"PT RAI will install platform designed by Dassault Systemes, 3DEXPERIENCE, to support the collaborative engineering and manufacturing works," RAI president director Agung Nugroho said in Jakarta on Tuesday on the sidelines of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signing ceremony as quoted by kontan.co.id.
RAI, established by PT Ilthabi Rekatama and PT Eagle Capital, belongs to Indonesia's former president cum aerospace veteran BJ Habibie. It is expected that the R80, designed with 80 seats, will take its maiden flight in 2017.
Agung was optimistic that the software designs for the new plane would be finished on time.
He refused to comment on the deal both companies sealed during the signing ceremony, but he said that RAI had allocated US$1 billion for the R80 project. (nfo/nvn)
Aircraft maker RAI teams up with Dassault Systemes for R80 project | The Jakarta Post
Ilham Habibie (PT RAI)
Last edited: