The images and story below provide a quick update (as of 5 August 2000) of some of the key elements in the Indus Valley 'horse seal' hoax -- humorously viewed by Indologists as a rag-tag Indian version of the famous 'Piltdown man' hoax.



Elements in the story have changed in the last few days as new data have emerged about the broken Harappan (or Indus Valley) seal from which the perpetuator of the hoax, the well-known Indian nationalist writer N. S. Rajaram, manufactured his evidence. (The reason why the real discovery of a 'horse seal' from the time of Indus Valley Civilization would be a major event in India is noted below.)



The hoax was originally uncovered in a series of posts to Indology (the main Internet forum for Indologists) in late July by Steve Farmer (a comparative historian, in California) and Michael Witzel (the Indologist, at Harvard University). Those posts suggested that Rajaram used a computer to manipulate photos of a broken Harappan seal (from Mohenjo-daro) to generate his fictional Indus Valley 'horse.' After the first parts of the hoax were made public, Rajaram confirmed on 30 July 2000 in a note sent out to a number of Indian and Western Indologists that the horseseal was, in fact, a 'computer enhancement,' as Farmer and Witzel had earlier charged. Rajaram provided no technical details on how the seal was doctored.



Since the hoax came to light in late July, a number of calls have been made to Rajaram online by both Indian and Western Indologists to repudiate the seal. After being questioned in a small online discussion group by the Dutch Indologist Koenraad Elst, a strong defender in the past of Rajaram's work, on 2 August 2000 Rajaram promised that he and his collaborator, N. Jha, would 'take another careful look at better copy of the horse seal' and would make an 'appropriate statement at an appropriate time.' As of 5 August 2000, Rajaram has still not repudiated the seal, and is still on record as claiming that it is legitimate.



On 3 August 2000, again on the Indology List, the Russian Indologist Yarislov Vassilov pointed to elements in Rajaram's doctored 'horse seal' that suggested that Rajaram's computer enhancements were far more drastic than even Witzel or Farmer originally claimed. These and other pieces of the evidence are discussed below.

