Indo-US joint statement: We will destroy radical Islamic terrorism, warns US President Trump







Print Comment



Prime Minister Narendra Modi is meeting US President Donald Trump at the White House as part of his US visit. Catch the live updates only on WION Photograph: (WION)



FOLLOW US

WION Web Team New Delhi, Delhi, India Jun 27, 2017, 06.25 AM (IST)

"We will destroy radical Islamic terrorism," US President Donald Trump made his agenda clear while delivering the joint press statement at the White House in Washington DC today with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Both the leaders affirmed their commitment to fighting terror in their societies.

PM Narendra Modi told the gathered media that terrorism and extremism were on top of the agenda for the meeting between him and US President Trump and the two administrations. The two leaders made the statement in the Rose Garden on a sunny day with US First Lady Melania Trump present dressed in a yellow ensemble.



"Fighting terror and destroying terror safe havens is our common goal. We will increase intelligence sharing on terror," PM Modi said in his address.



"The protection of our societies is the topmost priority for me and President Trump. The common empowerment of the two biggest democracies in the world is our focus," he added.



On his part, President Trump stressed the common link of democracy between the American and Indian people.



"Both the Indian and American Constitution begin with three beautiful words - "We the people".



Regional crises also figured between the two leaders with the instability in Afghanistan and Indo-Pacific region being the prominent points of concern.



President Trump also lauded the tax overhaul to be undertaken by the Indian government and the economic growth rate of India.



"In two weeks, you are going to begin one of the largest tax overhaul in your country's history. We are also doing this by the way," Trump said to Modi as a part of his address.



On the trade between the two countries, Trump said that it is important that the barriers be removed for the export of US goods to India.



"It is important that barriers be removed to the export of U.S. goods into your markets and that we reduce our trade deficit with your country," he said.



President Trump also highlighted India's contribution to the American economy by mentioning an Indian Airlines order for 100 aircraft that he said will generate "many American jobs".



Trump brought a touch of humour and informality to the normally dry official proceeding with several off-the-cuff remarks. "PM Modi and I are world leaders in social media," Trump said to laughter, even as he explained that this gave "citizens of our countries the opportunity to hear directly from the elected officials".



President Trump also informed the media that PM Modi had invited his daughter Ivanka Trump to lead the American delegation to the Global Entrepreneurship Summit to be held in India. "And I believe she has accepted," he added.