1. February 14th: Intelligence Failure

(INDIA)

There is no doubt that the JeM and the suicide bomber are the ones responsible for this heinous attack, however, the Indian intelligence services share this responsibility.



2. February 26th: Deterrence Failure

(PAKISTAN)

In this instance, the IAF on the orders of GoI, breached Pakistani Airspace for 4-5 nautical miles (8-9 kms) according to Pakistan Army's spokesperson and released their weapons. It has to be realized that this is not an insignificant action, and it effectively challenged Pakistan's conventional deterrence. PAF's retaliatory strikes will have re-established this conventional deterrence, only if India refrains from such strikes in the future.

3. February 26th: Air-Defence Failure

(PAKISTAN)

The primary entity responsible for defending Pakistani airspace, PAF, failed in this instance. Additionally, the IAF was not challenged by Pakistan Army Air Defence equipped with AAAs, MANPADs and SAMs. It is unclear if they were deployed in the region.

4. February 26th: Air-Strike Failure

(INDIA)

The reason for IAF's SOWs missing their intended targets in not completely clear at the moment, however it has been theorized that the IAF made a systematic targeting error, resulting in a botched air-strike operation.

5. February 27th: Deterrence Failure

(INDIA)

Regardless of the magnitude of success of the PAF's retaliatory strike, it must be noted that India failed to deter Pakistan from undertaking an aerial strike, despite enjoying a position of conventional superiority. Pakistan demonstrated its capability to proportionally escalate the conflict, thereby putting the ball back in India's court.

6. February 27th: Air-Defence Failure

(INDIA)

Despite the advantage of being in a state of alert for expected retaliation, having numerical superiority over PAF and a robust SAM infrastructure, IAF failed to effectively defend the Indian airspace. It is unclear what tactics PAF utilized to overcome IAF for achieving its objectives.

7. February 28th-onwards: Escalation Failure

(INDIA)

The standoff has thankfully deescalated for the moment, however it didn't deescalate on India's terms. The Indian military failed to respond to the PAF strike against its military installations in a calibrated and proportional manner, which made it not only lose the control of the escalation ladder, but also compromised its conventional deterrence capabilities.

Some helpful third-party analysis and reports: