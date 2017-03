Global Village SpaceGeneral Joseph Votel, head of US Central Command told the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee hearing that the Indo-Pak conflict and miscalculations could escalate into a “nuclear exchange.” And that “India’s public policy to ‘diplomatically isolate’ Pakistan hinders any prospects for improved relations,”The US general went on to say, “This is especially troubling as a significant conventional conflict between Pakistan and India could escalate into a nuclear exchange, given that both are nuclear powers.”Read more: Cold War new norm between India & Pakistan..? He stressed the danger of actions such as the surgical strikes that were claimed by India in October, 2016. “[India] responded militarily to terrorist attacks in India-held territory earlier this year,” he added. “These types of attacks and the potential reactions, increase the likelihood for miscalculation by both countries.”The General went on to say that the US expects tensions to continue between the two countries as “India remains concerned about the lack of action against India-focused militants based in Pakistan.”Read more: RAW & NDS outsource terrorism: set prices to kill Pakistanis? He outlined that the tensions between the two countries means that Pakistan has to give increased attention to its eastern border which “detracts from its efforts to secure the western border with Afghanistan from incursion by Taliban and al Qaeda fighters.”However, he went on to say that “security along the western border will nevertheless remain a priority for Islamabad, as the Pakistani military seeks to expand border control and improve paramilitary security.”