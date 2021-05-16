Indo-Pak Aerial Warfare: Discuss the Viability of Subsonic Air Launched Munitions in the Presence of C-RAM Area Defence

Until fairly recently, the capability of C-RAM, or counter rocket, artillery, and mortar, was largely relegated to gun/canon based close-in weapon systems such as the Phalanx and similar platforms. These systems have been designed primarily as a defence against subsonic cruise missiles, which have a significant probability of being detected by RF/IR sensor onboard navy vessels. However, the Israeli Iron-Dome C-RAM system, with its impressive performance over the last few years, has proven that a missile-based C-RAM can effectively counter some portion of threats belonging to the RAM spectrum. Although the system has been proven against very crude rocket technology, it does seem to have the potential to evolve into an effective defence against more sophisticated air-launched munitions as more advanced sensors and missiles are added to the system.



In case of a full-scale war between the two countries, the Pakistan Air Force is very likely to launch attacks against Indian Airforce air bases along the border. Since there is some chance that the Indian Airforce will acquire the Iron-Dome or a similar Israeli system and deploy it at its forward air bases, the PAF may find itself facing such a point-defence system during air raids on these bases. In such a scenario, will our air munitions including Ra'ad, Hijara, H-2 SOW, and guided bombs become redundant or lose their potency? The purpose of this thread is to discuss if such a missile-based C-RAM can become a significant threat to PAF's ground attack capability, especially against very high-value targets including IAF air bases, and to discuss potential strategies to neutralise this threat should it surface. Please discuss.