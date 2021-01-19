What's new

"Indo-Greek Cooperation: Countering the Turkey-Pakistan Nexus"

Greek and Indian EXPERTS were calling for an online discussion round on 22nd January, under the banner "Indo-Greek Cooperation: Countering the Turkey-Pakistan Nexus".

They first advertised for it with the poster shown below
EsBZmB-XEA0_rfc.jpg


But after the exposure that the country map coloured as Turkish flag is actually in the shape of Bulgaria the EXPERTS changed the poster with two circles depicting Turkish and Pakistan flags as shown below.
2nd Poster.jpg
 
Experts my foot, this indian cow sonam is nothing but a disgruntled bakht who viciously hates Muslims just because her kashmiri Muslim bf dumped her .
 
Just a couple of hippies gathering. I see no politicians or any significiant people. I hope both countries develope ties tho and for that meeting keep the hippies home. showchasing some official state manner pics or vids is key here lets keep it professional guys.
 
they should Invite UAE as well because UAE has recently made an alliance with Greece and Cyprus as well who are known Turkish enemies.
 
One of my best friend is Greek Cypriot, he served in the army,
sometimes he complains that the Greeks keep going over to the Turkish side for gambling and shopping, I think there are casino's on the Turkish Cypriot side.

He has mixed feelings about the conflict, wishes it was resolved, but they have land stuck on the other side, so there is also some anger.

Anyway, the point was, from what I know, this partnership is a joke,
India just wants to shit wherever it can, because I think they have no space left in their own country.
There is nothing to worry about, India is also getting involved, because of nudging by France, the French seem to think they are still a great power.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-asia-india-27775327
 
JNU walo ki saajish he 🤣
 
It remains to be seen, what these EXPERTS who are not even able to prepare a poster with a correct map of Turkey have to say at the meeting.
 
poor greeks. don't they know that whoever india makes an alliance with crashes and burns? look the soviet union and the u.s. both failed miserably. look at ltte in sri lanka, crushed like rats...greece is next!

india is the bad luck cat!!!
 
That's it. It's all over now. With this unprecedented superior help, india will now become the hyper-power master of the entire universe and multiverse...........this is the greatest ever achievement known to the universe.......... :disagree:
 
Titanium100 said:
that map is Bulgaria not Turkey
Click to expand...
If only there was someone with half a brain on this panel...they would realize that it's not the map of Turkey...good job pointing that out :enjoy:
Successwill said:
That map looks like half of Turkey, seems that they gave the eastern side to PKK, in their miserable minds.
Click to expand...
It's Bulgaria's map. With such incompetence...Turkey has nothing to worry about.
masterchief_mirza said:
Like Greeks are going to take these street squatters seriously.
Click to expand...
Greeks are broke...they will take any help they can get...but this "alliance" wouldn't accomplish much.
 
