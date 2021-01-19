Orkunhun said: EXPERTS were calling for an online discussion round on 22nd January, under the banner "Indo-Greek Cooperation: Countering the Turkey-Pakistan Nexus".



They first advertised for it with the poster shown below



But after the exposure that the country map coloured as Turkish flag is actually in the shape of Bulgaria the EXPERTS changed the poster with two circles depicting Turkish and Pakistan flags as shown below.

One of my best friend is Greek Cypriot, he served in the army,sometimes he complains that the Greeks keep going over to the Turkish side for gambling and shopping, I think there are casino's on the Turkish Cypriot side.He has mixed feelings about the conflict, wishes it was resolved, but they have land stuck on the other side, so there is also some anger.Anyway, the point was, from what I know, this partnership is a joke,India just wants to shit wherever it can, because I think they have no space left in their own country.There is nothing to worry about, India is also getting involved, because of nudging by France, the French seem to think they are still a great power.