Indo French 130 Kn Engine : India to give 1000 engine deal commitment : Safran and GTRE to co-develop a 110 kn class engine for AMCA

India gave 1000 Engine commitment To France SafranThe workshare agreement between GTRE and French aerospace engine manufacturer Safran may be resolved before the end of this year. India will agree to purchase nearly 1000 engines from the new joint venture, which will be used to initially power AMCA Mk2 and other future programmes in the country, in order to make this joint venture profitable and also ensure that both companies, along with their supply chain Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises both in France and India, can recover their investments.
For the AMCA Mk2 programme, Safran and GTRE are negotiating a partnership to jointly build a 130 kilo Newtons class thrust engine as well as a 110 to 120 kilo Newtons class thrust engine. For its full service life, the Indian Air Force has committed to purchasing 80 AMCA Mk2 and 40 AMCA Mk1 aircraft, each of which will undergo four engine changes for MK1 and six engine modifications per aircraft. This indicates that 640 to 700 engines will be needed simply for the AMCA programme.
When the Tejas Mk2 and TEDBF jet programmes go into mass production in 2035, they will also provide a new engine alternative, however this engine change won’t be available until 2040. They will initially be propelled, like AMCA MK1, by GE-F414-INS6 engines with a 98 kilo Newton class of thrust rating.
For the next 30 to 40 years, these planes will be used by the IAF. The engine order commitment of 1000 engines will comprise a variety of spin off programmes that include upsized 130 kilo Newtons and downscaled (Dry) 75 kilo Newton variations of the engine.
