Indo-Chinese couple have lunch | Odin ne chai banayi
19:13
GUANGZHOU
Indo-Chinese couple have lunch | Odin ne chai banayi
Ruchi in China
2020年5月18日发布
English Subtitles are up!! In this video, I go to a nice restaurant with my family after 3 months. It is a joyride and I get to show you how is China doing after the pandemic. A lot of people are outside and things look normal again. The meal was good and the street looked so bright when we returned home. My family here has me, an Indian girl. Odin, my Chinese husband, Ivan, our10 month old son and my mother-in-law who is visiting. We live in Nansha, Guangzhou in a quiet villa complex far from the city. The air is fresh here and there are farms all around. If you are interested in this life, subscribe to my channel. It is hard to make videos and edit them with Ivan being so small, but I do it anyway. China is too interesting to stay at home and do nothing. There is a lot more to come in the future as Ivan grows up and we have more freedom to travel! Locations in the video- Nansha(GUangzhou), Panyu( Guangzhou)
