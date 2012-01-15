What's new

Indo Aryans (Mitanni) in West Asia and presence of Melluhan (South Asian) soldiers during Akkadian empire (Indian troops in west asia?)

Akkadian Empire - Wikipedia

Meluhha - Wikipedia

Indo-Aryan superstrate in Mitanni - Wikipedia

According to some accounts of the Akkadian Empire ruler Rimush, he fought against the troops of Meluhha, in the area of Elam:[35]

"Rimuš, the king of the world, in battle over Abalgamash, king of Parahshum, was victorious. And Zahara[38] and Elam and Gupin and Meluḫḫa within Paraḫšum assembled for battle, but he (Rimush) was victorious and struck down 16,212 men and took 4,216 captives. Further, he captured Ehmahsini, King of Elam, and all the nobles of Elam. Further he captured Sidaga'u the general of Paraḫšum and Sargapi, general of Zahara, in between the cities of Awan and Susa, by the "Middle River". Further a burial mound at the site of the town he heaped up over them. Furthermore, the foundations of Paraḫšum from the country of Elam he tore out, and so Rimuš, king of the world, rules Elam, (as) the god Enlil had shown..."
— Inscription of Rimush[35][39]
Gudea too, in one of his inscriptions, mentioned his victory over the territories of Magan, Meluhha, Elam and Amurru.[16]

If we go with academia today which has identified melluha with Indus Valley Civilzation, it seems that Melluhans had formed a colony in west asia, hence the conquest of melluhan territory by the Akkadian king, melluhan troops are indirectly mentioned dated 2270 or 23rd century BC.

The mitannis emerge in western asia around 1500 BC, some Indus valley civilization items dated 1200 BC have been recovered from Elamite tombs as well.

