Indo Aryans (Mitanni) in West Asia and presence of Melluhan (South Asian) soldiers during Akkadian empire (Indian troops in west asia?)

"Rimuš, the king of the world, in battle over Abalgamash , king of Parahshum , was victorious. And Zahara [38] and Elam and Gupin and Meluḫḫa within Paraḫšum assembled for battle, but he (Rimush) was victorious and struck down 16,212 men and took 4,216 captives. Further, he captured Ehmahsini, King of Elam, and all the nobles of Elam. Further he captured Sidaga'u the general of Paraḫšum and Sargapi, general of Zahara, in between the cities of Awan and Susa , by the "Middle River". Further a burial mound at the site of the town he heaped up over them. Furthermore, the foundations of Paraḫšum from the country of Elam he tore out, and so Rimuš, king of the world, rules Elam, (as) the god Enlil had shown..."— Inscription of Rimush [35] [39]