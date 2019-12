The base of Urdu ( such as verbs and syntax) is Prakit just like Hindi. Then we have Sanskrit, Farsi etc vocabulary on top of it. These are very flexible languages. Which are used in Urdu can also be applied to Hindi without any issue. Before British rule both Hindi and Urdu used to be called Hindustani. BRITISH promoted them separately at later stage. As a result , Hindi ended up using Devnagri scripts and Urdu kept the Arbo-persian. Keep in mind that Sanskrit syntax are totally different than Urdu/Hindi.

