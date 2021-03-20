Indira Nooyi : A Tamil Brahmin who heads world’s largest cow-meat supplier company

By MM Special CorrespondentNew Delhi : Since Modi government came to power, the only industry that has flourished is the beef export industry. There has been an increase of over 15% in India’s beef export making it world’s number one beef exporter and pushing Brazil to number two spot.Indira Nooyi shaking hands with PM Modi.Out of India’s six largest beef exporting companies four are owned by Hindu Brahmins. Ironically whileBrahmins are doing this business and taking 90% profits from the pink revolution Dalits and Muslims who get only fringe benefit are being thrashed and sometime hanged across the country.Those who live in America or have ever lived there know that America’s most popular cow meat company is Matador. Matador products are sold by Pepsico. Pepsico serves maximum cow meat to America. In America beef means cow and not buffalo.Although Pepsico is not producing cow-meat products directly but it has the distribution rights of Matador’s products which is the most popular cow-meat producer in US.Ironically Pepsico’s global CEO Indira Krishnamurthy Nooyi is a Tamil Brahmin. While India is number one beef exporting country a Tamil Brahmin leads world’s largest cow-meat supplier company in US.Nooyi visits temples in India and shakes hand with Narendra Modi. Was Tirupati temple washed after Nooyi’s visit? Did Narendra Modi bath himself with Gangajal?