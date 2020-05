Personally, for me, this scene is a bit disturbing to watch. I have certain connections with the Gandhi-Nehru family (not familial, but as part of Congress party).



However, the events of 1984 were definitely very tragic. A lot of innocent Sikhs were massacred in cold blood: that is definitely a bad legacy for the Congress.



As for Pakistan, the events of 1971 aside, Indira Gandhi wasn't that anti-Pakistan compared to the present leadership of India. She had persuaded Zia-Ul-Haq to start SAARC, and wanted friendly relations in the neighbourhood.



But, I'm sure there isn't a forum left in either India or Pakistan which would support Indira Gandhi. And some wounds are very deep.







I don't want him to die a martyr's death like Indira Gandhi or Rajiv Gandhi.



He should just die off of old age and boredom.

