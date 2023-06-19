IndiGo 🇮🇳 makes record order for 500 Airbus A320 in huge aviation deal

IndiGo makes record order for 500 Airbus A320 The massive expansion by the India's largest airline, IndiGo comes as the aviation industry is witnessing more competition after the entry TATA Group

IndiGo airline announced on Monday that it has made a record order of record order for 500 Airbus A320. The massive expansion by the India's largest airline comes as the aviation industry is witnessing more competition after the entry TATA Group. IndiGo is maintaining its hold over the Indian aviation market for a while now with a 57.5% domestic market share as of April 2023.The huge order was rumored in the days leading up to the show, and eclipses the record order seen from Tatas Air India in February this year by about 30 planes. Speaking at the signing at Le Bourget today, Airbus Chief Commercial Officer Christian Scherer noted,"You can imagine how proud the moment this is for us at Airbus, and truthfully, for me personally, to be sitting here in such great company. It's been 18 years from nothing to where IndiGo is today. And, of course, we at Airbus are just incredibly, incredibly gratified and proud of this association that has brought democratization of air travel to India."We're super proud of the very high degree of integrity and efficiency with which IndiGo is running the airline and its fleet of A320s and A321s. And, of course, today marks just another landmark moment transaction in a relationship that is far greater than just airplane deals"