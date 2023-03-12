What's new

Indigo DEL-DOH lands in Karachi due to a medical emergency.

truthseeker2010 said:
more dollar bags going out..... hats off to whoever is doing this.
This is a complete lie. Pakistani economists have been using Indian emergency landings and medical emergencies as an excuse for dollar smuggling. They've also been blaming Afganistan and Iran. Basically everyone is conspiring to smuggle dollars out of Pak (and give nothing in return). This conspiracy theory is an absolute joke.


The Capt. and SFO of this flight re personally known to me, they're both very honorable. If a pax develops medical symptoms mid-air what would you have the pilots do?


Unlike Pakistanis, Indian lives do carry weight. We would pay any price to save our people.
 

