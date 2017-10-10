What's new

Indigenously-built stealth corvette INS Kavaratti commissioned.

Itachi

Itachi

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 27, 2013
2,029
2
2,426
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
This isn't a stealth design but a barely passing semi-stealth one, if it exists.


1603350512628.png


This is "stealth":

1603350585077.png


1603350612830.png


1603350638253.png
 
Pandora

Pandora

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 15, 2013
6,275
7
9,324
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia
From which angle does that look like a stealth ship to you with antennas sticking out of every nook and corner? It doesn't even qualify as a semi stealth design.

Ada class is a semi stealth design


And this is what you call stealthy design
 
newb3e

newb3e

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 25, 2007
9,212
-21
8,594
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Indian juggar stealth for local consumption!!

wah Modi g wah! wahhh!!! GENIUS!!! stealth bhi banna dali! wahh!!!
 
Itachi

Itachi

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 27, 2013
2,029
2
2,426
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
HostileInsurgent said:
Stealth in this Analogy

F-22 : B-2 :: INS Kavarati : USS Zumvalt
Click to expand...
Does INS Kavarati have a RCS of less than 0.01?? Because that's what both the F-22 & B-2 have...

And why're we comparing ships and planes!? Ever heard of apples and oranges? :rolleyes:
 
HostileInsurgent

HostileInsurgent

FULL MEMBER
Oct 6, 2020
189
-16
69
Country
India
Location
India
newb3e said:
Indian juggar stealth for local consumption!!

wah Modi g wah! wahhh!!! GENIUS!!! stealth bhi banna dali! wahh!!!
Click to expand...
can’t you do any sensible discussion instead of trolling?
Stealth doesn’t mean completely invisible but also a design that has low RCS.

it is not for local consumption it is designated stealth by all modern navies though USS Zumwalt is a true sense stealth destroyer.

F-22 Raptor isn’t invisible but called stealth plane
B-2 bomber is nearly invisible on radar and is also called stealth.

same is the case, go check French and Royal navy vessels and some of australia and japan.
Itachi said:
Does INS Kavarati have a RCS of less than 0.01?? Because that's what both the F-22 & B-2 have...

And why're we comparing ships and planes!? Ever heard of apples and oranges? :rolleyes:
Click to expand...
That’s what I said , “Analogy“ is the term I used.

why the hell do you go off topic, lol no F-22 has reduced RCS but can be detected by Radar, B-2 is a true stealth aircraft and thats what I am saying, an aircraft with reduced RCS is also called stealth.
 
Itachi

Itachi

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 27, 2013
2,029
2
2,426
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
HostileInsurgent said:
F-22 has reduced RCS but can be detected by Radar
Click to expand...
Wrong.....by the time the F-22 is within range for the radar to detect it....it's already jammed. Actually, long before the radar can detect it.

Obviously, if it's an actual scenario, there will be more than one radar and more than one enemy aircraft along with actual dedicated ECM and EM support units in the air.

Brief Explanation:

 
HostileInsurgent

HostileInsurgent

FULL MEMBER
Oct 6, 2020
189
-16
69
Country
India
Location
India
Itachi said:
Wrong.....by the time the F-22 is within range for the radar to detect it....it's already jammed. Actually, long before the radar can detect it.

Obviously, if it's an actual scenario, there will be more than one radar and more than one enemy aircraft along with actual dedicated ECM and EM support units in the air.

Brief Explanation:

Click to expand...
I am not talking about warfare I am talking about science, in a hypothetical environment, F-22 can come close but isn’t 100% invisible from radar, B2 is almost invisible from radar due to its design.

F-22 and other FGFA design aims at reducing RCS, whereas B2 design aims at nullified RCS. Simple.

same is the case with INS Kavaratti, its design aims at reducing RCS compared to conventional ASW Corvettes. Whereas Zumwalt class destroyer’s design aims at nullifying RCS.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

M
Defence Minister to commission indigenous Anti-Submarine Corvette INS Kiltan on Oct 16
Replies
0
Views
520
maravan91
M
I
New Indian Navy Next Generation Stealth Corvettes to be Optimized for Sinking Chinese Warships
Replies
13
Views
2K
艹艹艹
艹艹艹
Chanakya's_Chant
Indian Navy's Fourth Project 28 Kamorta-Class Stealth Corvette INS Kavaratti Ready For Launch
2
Replies
20
Views
4K
SRP
SRP
Hindustani78
Anti-sub vessel INS Kavaratti set for launch next week
2
Replies
20
Views
3K
Hindustani78
Hindustani78
R
GRSE submarine-killers to add teeth to Navy fleet
Replies
0
Views
836
Rangila
R

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top