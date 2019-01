NITI Aayog member V K Saraswat, delivering a talk on the topic ‘Artificial Intelligence(AI) in Aerospace 4.0,’ said, “AI is one of the disruptive technologies, which is going to impact efficiency, productivity, speed and innovation in the emerging industries.”He said Aerospace 4.0 would include all features of AI in the next 15 years to cut cost and cycle-time of design, optimisation, simulation, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain, maintenance and product updates.Programme director, Agni-3, VV Rao said aerospace sensor technology would play a vital role in the futuristic unmanned systems.He said the scenario was changing fast with the emergence of nano technologies and miniature embedded systems.He added that unmanned systems would revolutionise agriculture, medical, space, defence and environment management.idrw.org .Read more at India No 1 Defence News Website http://idrw.org/indigenous-sensors-will-change-defence-applications-drdo/#more-191524