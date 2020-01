Indigenous leaders say Australia's bushfire crisis shows approach to land management failing

Key points:

Indigenous leaders are calling for a new workforce of 'fire practitioners' to implement traditional burning practices across Australia

Traditional burning techniques involve regular, controlled burns that reduce fuel load and decrease risk of bushfires

Researchers say burning methods that date back thousands of years must be adapted to today's landscape

Fear of fire at the heart of 'mismanagement'

New sector to draw on ancient methods

What do Indigenous fire practices involve?