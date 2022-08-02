What's new

Indigenous Australian Senator Raises Fist, Calls Queen Elizabeth a 'Colonizer' as She's Sworn Into Office

Australian Aboriginal Senator Lidia Thorpe called Queen Elizabeth 'colonial' while she was sworn in, and her oath was invalidated.

Australian Senator Lidia Thorpe referred to Queen Elizabeth as "colonizing" during a swearing-in ceremony where she had to recite an oath
An Australian senator took aim at Queen Elizabeth by calling her a colonizer as she recited an oath of allegiance to the monarch, who is still head of state in Australia.
Lidia Thrope — the first Aboriginal Australian senator from Victoria who is of DjabWurrung, Gunnai and Gunditjmara descent — had her swearing-in ceremony on Monday at Australia's Parliament House. She approached the floor with her right fist raised in the air and was asked to recite the traditional oath of office.
"I, sovereign Lidia Thorpe, do solemnly and sincerely affirm and declare that I will be faithful, and I bear true allegiance to the colonizing Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," Thorpe said before being cut off by Senate President Sue Lines and objections from others.
One senator said, "You're not a senator if you don't do it properly."
Thorpe also turned around to tell someone, "You've got to have some respect."
 

