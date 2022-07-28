What's new

indigenous aircraft carrier Vikrant delivered to Navy

New Delhi: The Indian Navy Thursday received the delivery of India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier— Vikrant — joining a list of select few countries to have this capability. The carrier is built with a 76 per cent indigenisation component.

The aircraft carrier was built and delivered to the Indian Navy by Cochin Shipyards Limited (CSL) — a public sector shipyard, under the Ministry of Shipping — and designed by the Indian Navy’s Directorate of Naval Design (DND). It has been named Vikrant after its predecessor — built in the UK — which had played a pivotal role in the 1971 war.

The Vikrant will soon be commissioned into the Indian Navy as Indian Naval Ship (INS) Vikrant and will significantly enhance the Indian Navy’s presence in the Indian Ocean Region, specifically as it aims to develop into a blue-water Navy, said the Navy Thursday.

A blue-water navy is one which can operate globally, across vast deep waters of different oceans.

The Navy added that the carrier is 262 meters long and has a full displacement of 45,000 tonnes. The aircraft carrier has a top speed of 28 knots, and is powered by gas turbines with a total capacity of 88 Mega Watts.

The Vikrant has been built through three phases of cooperation between the Ministry of Defence and the CSL. The first phase was completed by 2007, the second in December 2014, and the last in October 2019. It has been constructed at a cost of approximately Rs. 20,000 crores.

‘Equipment, machinery from major industrial houses’

With the delivery of Vikrant, India is now part of a list of select few nations — such as the United States and China — which have the capacity to build indigenous aircraft carriers.

The Vikrant will be capable of operating an air wing consisting of 30 aircraft. These can include MIG-29K fighter jets, the Kamov-31, MH-60R multi-role helicopters, in addition to indigenously manufactured Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) and Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) (Navy), said the Indian Navy.

According to the Navy, the 76 per cent indigenisation component is composed of equipment and machinery from major industrial houses like Bharat Electronics Limited, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, Keltron, Kirloskar, Larsen & Toubro, and Wartsila India, amongst others. A hundred MSMEs have also contributed parts, according to the Navy. The indigenisation efforts have also led to the development of ancillary industries, besides the creation of employment opportunities, according to the Navy.

Multiple design iterations, including the use of 3D virtual reality models and advanced engineering software, were used by the Directorate of Naval Design in developing the carrier. CSL also upgraded their shipbuilding infrastructure to build the Vikrant.


1st indigenous aircraft carrier Vikrant delivered to Navy, India among rare few with capacity

Vikrant has been built with 76% indigenisation, at a cost of about Rs 20,000 cr, & will significantly enhance the Navy's presence in the Indian Ocean Region. It will be commissioned next month.
A big day for a nation..... building an aircraft carrier vessel is not an easy task and it's really a proud moment for India..... congratulations to all team who built this ship for India.....
 
76% indigenous component? They pull that figure from the rear, is it?

The engine is US
The radar is from Israel
The sensor is from french
 
The ship was built in 2005, and it took Indians 17 years to build it.

Compare it.

China's 002 CV was started in March 2015 and join the army in December 2019.
China's 003 CV was started in November 2017 and join the army in June 2022.
 
76% indigenous component? They pull that figure from the rear, is it?

The engine is US
The radar is from Israel
The sensor is from french
They have done a pretty good job in indigenisation of major components.GEAE Technology USA has licensed Triveni to locally manufacture the LM2500 gas turbine's base frame, acoustic enclosure, and lubricating oil skid and supply other source-controlled accessories that go into the LM 2500 gas turbine enclosure assembly.
Tata Power SED is supplying ship-borne 3D Air Surveillance Radars to the Indian Navy. The massive gear box was supplied by Elecon Engineering
 
Funny to see ccp 50 cent bots swarming every thread belittling Indian achievements telling how great their Chinese MIC is when in reality PLA lives on rip-off copies of original western/Russian equipment.
 

